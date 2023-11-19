Gaza’s largest hospital has become a ‘death zone,’ U.N. says

The WHO said that movement came after an evacuation order from the Israeli military. But Israeli officials said that they had agreed to a request from hospital authorities to allow safe passage for people who wanted to leave Shifa, and that they had brought food and water into the complex.

There were 291 patients, including 32 babies in extremely critical condition, remaining at Shifa Hospital, the U.N. agency said in a statement late Saturday, after Israeli forces allowed a U.N. team to tour the facility for an hour. Earlier in the day, hundreds of patients and civilians sheltering at the hospital had fled south.

Nearly four days after the Israeli military stormed the biggest hospital in the Gaza Strip, the World Health Organization described the complex as a “death zone” where several patients had died because medical services had been shut down.

Capturing the hospital — and Gaza City, the largest urban center in the enclave — was a watershed moment for Israel last week. Officials have said that the complex and tunnels underneath have been used by Hamas to shelter fighters and weapons, and to plan for attacks, including the one Oct. 7 that killed about 1,200 people in southern Israel. Both the Palestinian armed group and Shifa officials have denied the accusation that Hamas had a command center under the hospital.

Israel has yet to provide conclusive proof of a subterranean military base at the hospital. The United States has backed the assertion about the tunnels but has also said that Israel must do more to protect civilians as the death toll rises after six weeks of war.

Israeli forces are continuing operations at Shifa, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, a military spokesperson, said in a statement. Their top priority, he said, was uncovering information about the hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7.

Six weeks after that assault, the fate of the more than 200 people identified by Israel as abducted by Hamas and other groups remains uncertain. The United States has been trying to broker an agreement to free some hostages, but a deal remains elusive. And Israel’s retaliatory attacks on Gaza have killed more than 11,000 people, a vast number of them children, according to local authorities.

At Shifa Hospital, Israeli troops discovered a shaft on Friday night and were scouring the underground area it led to, Hagari said. The military said it plans to release images and video from that operation.

Heavy fighting continues near the hospital, according to the WHO. It said the U.N. team spent only an hour inside Shifa but found “evident” signs of shelling and gunfire. U.N. personnel also saw a mass grave at the entrance that they were told contained the bodies of more than 80 people, the WHO statement added.

The WHO said it was trying make arrangements to move the remaining patients — including the 32 babies in need of urgent care — and the 25 or so health workers still at Shifa to other hospitals in Gaza.

“Immediate efforts must be made to restore the functionality of al-Shifa and all other hospitals to provide urgently needed health care services in Gaza,” the WHO statement said. It again called for an immediate cease-fire, a sustained flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza, the unconditional release of all hostages and a halt to attacks on health care and other vital civilian facilities.

Since the beginning of war, Israel has ordered Palestinians in Gaza to move south, away from Hamas strongholds, saying they would be safer there. But those areas have not been immune from Israeli attacks. On Saturday, airstrikes pounded parts of southern Gaza, according to the United Nations and the Palestinian Authority’s news agency. The Israeli military did not immediately confirm the strikes.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.