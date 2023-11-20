Melrose turns spooky as ‘Beetlejuice 2′ films in town

Filming for Tim Burton’s "Beetlejuice 2" took place on Charles Street in Melrose Nov. 17, 2023.

The upcoming sequel to director Tim Burton’s 1988 horror comedy about a devious demon who helps a ghostly couple haunt a family had the cameras rolling on Charles Street Friday night, featuring houses adorned with Jack-o’-lanterns and costumed cast members.

Now that Hollywood is back to work in the wake of the SAG-AFTRA strike , studios are wasting no time resuming production on new movies like “Beetlejuice 2,” which filmed in Melrose last week.

A rehearsal for the movie took place Wednesday, according to NBC10 Boston, with filming taking over the neighborhood Thursday and Friday. Star Jenna Ortega was spotted on the set Thursday, sporting a striped sweater while riding a bike.

Burton was also seen on set as production on “Beetlejuice 2″ continued last week in Melrose.

Earlier in the year, when the sequel filmed scenes in East Corinth, Vermont, movie set props were stolen from the set, including a 150-pound abstract art statue. The 1988 original shot scenes in the same location, which serves as a stand-in for the fictional town of Winter River, Connecticut.

Movie production equipment on Charles Street during filming for "Beetlejuice 2" in Melrose Nov. 17, 2023. Nathan Klima for The Boston Glob

While star Michael Keaton wasn’t spotted in Melrose last week, he is set to return as the titular character for “Beetlejuice 2.” Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara will also reprise their roles from the first film, while Ortega, who previously worked with Burton on the hit “Wednesday” Netflix series, enters the franchise playing the daughter of Ryder’s character.

Monica Bellucci, Justin Theroux, and Willem Dafoe will reportedly have roles in “Beetlejuice 2″ as well, with Brad Pitt on as a producer. “Beetlejuice 2″ is set to hit theaters Sept. 6, 2024.

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.