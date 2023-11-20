Noah Kahan’s dream of performing on ‘Saturday Night Live’ finally comes true next month

Playing on “SNL” is a big deal for Kahan, who posted on X (then Twitter) in 2021 that he wanted to perform on the show so badly that he would “do anything,” even if it meant featuring in an “off brand version” of the show called “Sunday Night Live.” Kahan shared an image of the post on X Saturday alongside the lineup announcement for the Dec. 2 episode.

Fresh off of earning his first Grammy nomination for Best New Artist earlier in the month, the indie folk star and Vermont native revealed over the weekend that he will perform on “Saturday Night Live” Dec. 2, with actress Emma Stone serving as guest host.

Advertisement

Kahan continued the celebration on social media Sunday, sharing his excitement in a collection of posts, including an image of himself as kid with the caption, “This guys playing SNL.”

The New England native also shared a story on feeling “hopeless” about his career after a bathroom conversation with an open mic night host, before pondering what kind of interactions he’ll have in the restrooms at “SNL.”

The Dec. 2 episode will also be a big night for Stone, who is set to guest host the long-running sketch comedy series for a fifth time. Stone now enters the show’s famed “Five-Timers Club,” which includes fellow frequent guest hosts Tom Hanks, Tina Fey, Steve Martin, Bill Murray, Ben Affleck, Scarlett Johansson, Melissa McCarthy, John Mulaney, Paul Rudd, and a plethora of other stars.

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.