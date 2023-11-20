The Royal Ballet of London makes exclusive visit to Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival in 2024

As Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival finalizes programming for summer 2024, one engagement is guaranteed to be a highlight. July 3-7, the international festival in Becket will be dedicated to London’s world-renowned The Royal Ballet. The historic engagement marks the company’s first visit to Jacob’s Pillow, and it will be The Royal Ballet’s only appearance in the United States next year.

Based in London, The Royal Ballet was founded by Dame Ninette de Valois in 1931. (Coincidentally, that is the same year that Jacob’s Pillow founder, modern dance pioneer Ted Shawn, bought the rural farm in Becket that he developed into one of the world’s great centers of dance.) Since 1946, the ballet company has been in residence at the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden and is known for an extensive repertory that includes 19th-century classics, the legacies of founder choreographer Frederick Ashton and principal choreographer Kenneth MacMillan, as well as contemporary works by artistic associate Christopher Wheeldon and current resident choreographer Wayne McGregor.