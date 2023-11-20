St. Regis condo developer sells 10 units in unconventional ‘limited inventory bid’ process

St. Regis Residences developer Joe Cronin sold 10 units in the luxury condominium tower through a “limited inventory bid sale” designed to stir up interest in the nearly half-empty Seaport building.

All 10 one- and two-bedroom units included in the bid sale fetched prices above the minimum required bids, according to a statement on Monday from Cronin Development and The Collaborative Companies, which took over marketing of the 114-unit building last month.

Buyers paid all-cash, Sue Hawkes, managing director of The Collaborative Companies, said in the statement. Prices weren’t disclosed.