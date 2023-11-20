UAW workers ratify contracts with Big 3 automakers

The United Auto Workers said its members have ratified new contracts at all of the Big Three automakers, ushering in raises of at least 25 percent over 4½ years and additional perks that mark one of the labor movement’s biggest wins in decades.

The union's combative new president, Shawn Fain, said the UAW will now turn its attention to attempting to unionize the U.S. auto industry beyond General Motors, Ford and Stellantis, as well as other employers.

"The Stand Up Strike was just the beginning. The UAW is back to setting the standard. Now, we take our strike muscle and our fighting spirit to the rest of the industries we represent, and to millions of nonunion workers ready to Stand Up and fight for a better way of life," Fain said in a statement Monday.