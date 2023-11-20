Rob Gronkowski is thankful for his first Emmy this Thanksgiving

As fans prepare for a big week of Thanksgiving food and football, former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski already knows what he’s thankful for this year: his first Emmy.
Gronk took to Instagram Sunday to celebrate “FOX NFL Sunday”'s win for outstanding weekly studio show at the 2022-2023 Sports Emmy Awards. The former tight end serves as a studio analyst for the program, which also earned the George Wensel Technical Achievement Award at this year’s ceremony.
Although the winners were announced in May, Gronk wanted to start “Thanksgiving week out strong” by giving his on-air colleagues some love on social media for winning an Emmy together this year.
“[G]iving the upmost thanks to the whole [”NFL on FOX”] team for working so hard and putting tremendous time in to make this pre-game show supertastic,” Gronkowski wrote on Instagram. “My co-workers are the best showing me the way every Sunday, I’m incredibly grateful for you guys!”
Winning an Emmy is just the latest accolade to go on the former Patriots player’s shelf. Gronk, of course, has four Super Bowl championship rings, including three with New England and one as part of Tom Brady’s 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Gronk took home an ESPY Award for outstanding team in 2021 as part of the Super Bowl-winning Buccaneers roster. Outside of football, he is a former WWE 24/7 champion, a title that has also been held by fellow former Patriots star Doug Flutie.
