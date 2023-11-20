Rob Gronkowski is thankful for his first Emmy this Thanksgiving

As fans prepare for a big week of Thanksgiving food and football, former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski already knows what he’s thankful for this year: his first Emmy.

Gronk took to Instagram Sunday to celebrate “FOX NFL Sunday”'s win for outstanding weekly studio show at the 2022-2023 Sports Emmy Awards. The former tight end serves as a studio analyst for the program, which also earned the George Wensel Technical Achievement Award at this year’s ceremony.

Although the winners were announced in May, Gronk wanted to start “Thanksgiving week out strong” by giving his on-air colleagues some love on social media for winning an Emmy together this year.