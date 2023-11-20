‘I wanna be clear how not ok this is’: Boston TV news reporter condemns man for grabbing him from behind

In the 12-second video, a woman in the background can first be seen waving her arms and cheering. Then a man donning a baseball cap runs into the shot, flexing his arms behind Hermes. Looking directly into the camera, he exclaims, “Yeah, boy!” and gives him a bear hug, pushing him down.

In a clip of the incident that he shared on social media over the weekend, Hermes, a reporter with 7News Boston, condemned the behavior, writing, “I wanna be clear how not ok this is.”

TV news reporter Grant Hermes was standing outside TD Garden Saturday night, appearing to prepare for a live shot, when a yelling passerby grabbed him from behind.

Hermes, who seemed to have been aware of the man before he grabbed him, flashed a startled expression. He quickly pushed the man off and chased him out of view, saying firmly, “Don’t do that, dude,” as onlookers wearing Bruins attire walked by.

Hermes posted the video on X late Saturday, after the Bruins beat the Montreal Canadiens, 5-2, that evening.

Hermes said that although he and his photographer were “fine,” the experience had been unsettling.

“The people you see on TV are at work, at a job where people make threats at us regularly,” he wrote. “When you yell at us, run into our live shots or grab us, we don’t know what you’re there to do.”

Hermes, who joined WHDH last spring, said he was grateful that the man “wasn’t someone with a gun or a knife or who wanted to hurt me or my photographer,” but the possibility of confronting such an individual is a looming concern.

“The point is there are those people out there. We’ve seen it happen,” he said. “So the next time you think about getting your 3 seconds of fame at a reporter’s expense. Don’t.”

Hermes could not immediately be reached for comment.

Hermes received a rush of support on social media, including from fellow journalists, with several writing that the man’s behavior was “not ok at all.” Some commenters recalled when well-known meteorologist Jim Cantore kicked a person who interrupted him during a shot.

“I’m baffled others are brushing this off or excusing it,” one person posted on X. “I’d like them to know, to avoid embarrassment or criminal charges, this is NOT ok. This is assault & battery.”

Others praised his professionalism and said they were glad that he wasn’t harmed.

“Tough job in so many ways. Always was a fear of mine as a producer sending a crew anywhere. I’m glad your okay bud,” another person wrote.

