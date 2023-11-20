Chelsea man given 17-20 years in state prison for manslaughter in fatal 2020 Roxbury stabbing

A Chelsea man was sentenced Monday in Suffolk Superior Court to serve 17 to 20 years in state prison for manslaughter in the July 2020 killing of Damien Hughes, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden’s office.

Cesar Valentin, 37, will serve that term following the two-and-a-half-year sentence he is currently serving for beating a fellow inmate at the Nashua Street Jail while he was being held there for the Hughes case, prosecutors said in a statement.

Valentin had been charged with murder in the case but was convicted of manslaughter, a lesser offense, by a jury on Nov. 14, court records show. Valentin’s attorney had no comment when reached by phone on Monday.