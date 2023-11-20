As holidays approach, advocates call for a return to universal masking in health care

When the federal Public Health Emergency for COVID-19 ended on May 12, the state lifted its requirement for masking in health care settings. Hospital systems then eased or eliminated their masking requirements.

In a virtual news conference, leaders of the group, the Massachusetts Coalition for Health Equity, also demanded free access to COVID-19 testing and high quality masks, public education about the risks of long COVID, and protections enabling disabled people to insist that their caregivers wear masks.

Anticipating a surge of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections this winter, a group of doctors and activists on Monday called on the state to require universal masking in health care settings.

The coalition, which advocates “equity and justice” in health care, is urging that patients, staff and providers resume wearing masks in hospitals, doctors’ offices, mental health clinics, and dental offices. They also want all patients to be screened for COVID-19 before procedures.

“COVID is airborne, meaning that it spreads through the air like smoke,” said Dr. Lara Jirmanus, a primary care doctor and member of the coalition. “You can even become infected by someone after they’ve left the room.” More than half of COVID-19 cases are transmitted by people who have no symptoms, she added, “which means people can infect each other without knowing it. And then that is a major reason why it is helpful for people, especially during periods of high transmission, for everybody to be masked to protect everyone.”

Dr. David Alpern, a Northampton physician, pointed out that COVID-19 symptoms are “often indistinguishable from the common cold.” As a result, “Health care staff who may go to work with symptoms become potential spreaders.”

“The absence of the N95 masks in health care settings inevitably leads to increased COVID transmission, which by the way, can contribute to our worsening health care workforce crisis,” Alpern added.

Dr. Theodore Pak, MD, an infectious disease fellow at Mass General Brigham, said that patients commonly acquire COVID-19 in the hospital, but these cases rarely come to light in the United States because there are no systems to track them. In other countries, like the United Kingdom, “we have seen tens of thousands of patients – we’re talking about rates of like one in seven patients during the waves of COVID – getting their COVID while they’re in the hospital,” he said.

Colin Killick, executive director of the Disability Policy Consortium, said that many people with disabilities need to visit health care settings often, “and every one of those visits becomes a roll of the dice.”

He compared masking to wearing gloves, a practice that continues in all health care settings.

“I can’t understand why we don’t just continue using a basic, simple intervention that results in patients being safer and saved lives,” he said.

The coalition, whose mission includes prioritizing marginalized people in the response to COVID-19, is urging the state Department of Public Health and the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association “to issue formal guidance to health facilities and and other public institutions to make sure that patients have access to universally masked public spaces.”

Jirmanus said that the Cambridge Health Alliance, where she works, gives patients the option of asking their health care team to wear masks. “A lot of other health institutions have required health workers and patients to provide medical documentation should they want their care team to mask,” she said. “That can be very intimidating for people. I’ve seen people not be able to provide that documentation. … The question is, why are we even doing this?”

Jayda Jones, a disability rights advocate, said that people who are disabled, immunocompromised, or chronically ill are being discouraged from asking providers to wear masks or have been denied such accommodations. “This leads to some people with disabilities delaying or foregoing medical care and treatment,” Jones said.

