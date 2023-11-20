Father charged with killing 6-week-old son in Barnstable, officials say

On Sept. 7, 2021, police were called to a Centerville home where they found an infant who was “unresponsive, discolored, and cool to the touch,” prosecutors said. The child was taken to Cape Cod Hospital and then transferred to a Boston hospital, where he died.

Randy L. Patterson-Gerber, 25, is scheduled to be arraigned in Barnstable Superior Court Monday on a charge of first-degree murder, according to court records.

A Barnstable man has been charged with killing his 6-week-old son in 2021, according to court records.

The state medical examiner’s office ruled the infant’s death was a homicide, according to court records.

According to court records, Patterson-Gerber was arrested by State Police last year on charges of witness intimidation when he allegedly threatened to kill his then-wife if he was arrested for killing their child. He also allegedly threatened to kill the family of the State Police detective who was investigating the infant’s death.

The charges were dismissed in Barnstable District Court in October 2022 when a judge ruled the allegations were “generalized” and had taken place more than six months earlier, which did not meet the legal standard for the witness intimidation statute.

In court records, Patterson-Gerber was described as having bipolar disorder and experiencing manic episodes.

It was not immediately known if Patterson-Gerber had retained an attorney or had been assigned a public defender.

