This ‘happy hour’ is a playdate with 10 golden retrievers

After playing with the dogs, some people have remarked, “this is what I imagined heaven would be like,” said Doug Worple, owner of Golden Dog Farm.

It’s called the “Golden Retriever Experience,” an hour playdate with the dogs that have been in high demand since the farm began offering them in late September.

You’ve heard of a litter of puppies. But a family farm in Northern Vermont offers people the chance to spend time with a “happy” of golden retrievers.

At a time when current events are “pretty heavy,” the dogs provide an escape from reality, Worple said.

“To just step back and not have to think about any of that, and just be surrounded by all these beautiful dogs and their unconditional love and friendliness, it really makes people feel good,” Worple said.

The 275-acre farm partnered with Butternut Goldens, a hobby breeder, to create the Golden Retriever Experience. For $75, guests have an hour to play, cuddle, and take pictures with a group of golden retrievers, which they have dubbed a “happy.”

The “happy hour” starts with two dozen guests snapping pictures as more than 10 golden retrievers arrive in a pickup truck, typically sticking their heads out the window in anticipation.

“It’s like the paparazzi is unleashed,” Worple said. “It just brings so much happiness to people, it’s kind of unbelievable.”

People usually start by running around with the dogs and playing fetch. Once the dogs have burned some energy, “they work the crowd a bit for hugs and cuddles,” Worple said.

The Golden Dog Farm in Vermont offers hour-long playdates with at least 10 golden retrievers. Becca Worple

While guests play with the dogs, they are served cider and samples of the organic maple syrup and honey produced on the farm, while Becca Worple, Doug’s wife and a professional photographer, takes pictures.

The couple has always loved golden retrievers and with their two kids away at college during the pandemic, they decided they were ready for a change.

They sold their house in Cincinnati, bought an RV, and traveled 70,000 miles across 35 states in a year and a half as they searched for what came next.

“We wanted a place that would have us working outside and big enough to do something like a golden retriever experience, which we always had in the back of our head,” Doug Worple said.

The couple owns a few golden retrievers, and Butternut Goldens has 13 more. But not all the dogs go to every playdate, which take a lot of energy.

“They’re not up for it every day,” Worple said. “You know some dogs are like people, some days they are just not in the mood.”

The Golden Retriever experience is currently offered three afternoons a week, on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, with additional days on occasion.

Demand for the events has been high and the farm is booked solid through the middle of December, Worple said.

Bookings for the end of December through April became available Wednesday on the farm’s website.

A number of people have celebrated big occasions with the dogs, including birthdays, anniversaries, and an engagement.

“So there’ve been some pretty special moments,” Worple said. ”It’s pretty cool.”

Visitors include people who want a dog but don’t have room, recently lost a dog, or who just love spending time with a bunch of them at once.

“It’s neat to be able to just do what we’re doing because it makes people happy,” he said. “If we’re talking about a dream job, this is it.”

