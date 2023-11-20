ICE arrests man convicted of child rape in Brazil on Martha’s Vineyard

A 37-year-old Brazilian man who allegedly skipped out on a 14-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting a child in his native country was arrested during a traffic stop near his home on Martha’s Vineyard last week and remains in federal custody in Boston, officials said Monday.

The man “received multiple criminal convictions” for raping a 5-year-old child, and Brazilian authorities issued a warrant for his arrest after he failed to appear for a sentencing hearing in May 2019, according to a statement from US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The man was arrested during a traffic stop Nov. 14 near his home in West Tisbury, according to the statement. Officials did not disclose the man’s name.