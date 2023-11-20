‘Do your job!’ Frustration builds as Legislature’s negotiations over spending bill drag on, delaying state worker raises

Both chambers gaveled out without an agreement on the $2.8 billion spending bill emerging, with plans to return Wednesday.

The show of force trained criticism on Democrats from the very labor groups they often stand shoulder to shoulder with come election time. Dozens of state workers packed brief sessions in the state Senate and the House; in the latter, court officers threatened the works with being cleared from the public gallery should they disrupt proceedings.

Hundreds of state employees and labor officials flooded the State House on Monday, ratcheting up pressure on Democratic leaders to pass a stalled spending bill that includes hundreds of millions of dollars in state worker raises.

“Thanks for nothing!” someone shouted after the House finished the lightly attended informal session after about 20 minutes.

Outside the State House on Monday, workers carried signs reading “Where are you legislators?” and repeatedly chanted “Do your job!” as they bemoaned lawmakers’ decision to wrap up their final formal session of 2023 early Thursday morning without reaching a deal on the wide-ranging bill.

Lawmakers tucked nearly $400 million into the spending package to fund raises and other changes included in contracts covering roughly 60,000 state employees, according to labor leaders. But while Democratic leaders are in wide agreement over funding for the collective bargaining agreements, they were at odds over a separate proposal to pour $250 million into the state’s strained emergency shelter system, among other things.

It’s unclear when, or in what form, a compromise may emerge.

“Do you know what the atmosphere was like [that night]?” David Foley, president of SEIU Local 509, asked a crowd of workers rallying outside the State House. Foley was among the labor officials in the building when talks collapsed early Thursday morning after a nearly 14-hour session. “There were smiles, there were laughs. They walked out happy. Does that piss you off?!”

“Yes!” the crowd shouted back.

“We did our part,” said Foley, whose union ratified a new contract in May for workers at the Department of Children and Families and 14 other agencies. “That night we left, some people came up and apologized. I don’t want their [apologies]. I want them to do [their] job.”

Labor officials warn that the delay is robbing some workers of thousands of dollars in approved raises included in the new collective bargaining agreements. Employees themselves said the rising costs of groceries and rent are stretching them thin, forcing some to take on second jobs, move back in with their parents, or weather what they consider an unnecessarily tight holiday season.

“It is unfair and immoral for the Commonwealth to continue to take advantage of its workforce‚” said Ethel Everett, who has worked for DCF for 33 years and traveled to Monday’s rally from Springfield. She said her contract affords her and others a 8 percent raise that she has yet to receive. “Stop playing politics with our lives and with our families.”

Funding for the state contracts was among the items overshadowed by legislators’ disagreement over how to buttress an emergency shelter program overwhelmed by a surge of homeless and migrant families.

The system last week hit a state-imposed limit of 7,500 families set by Healey in October. With the cap breached, homeless families who were once guaranteed shelter under a decades-old law, are now being funneled to a newly created wait list. State officials said there were 63 on the wait list as of Wednesday.

House leaders sought to require Healey to use $50 million of the proposed funding to create an overflow shelter for families with no other place to go. Its version also sought to require that overflow sites open within 30 days; should the state fail to do so, the 7,500-family limit would be “revoked” until the sites are operating.

The Senate omitted that requirement, and the chamber’s lead negotiator said last week that he supports giving Healey more flexibility in where to direct the money.

Pressure is building on lawmakers to act. The state on Monday began converting second-floor conference rooms in the state transportation building in Boston into a temporary, overnight shelter. Dozens of families were reportedly told to leave Logan International Airport last week as they sought a warm place to sleep. And advocates for homeless and migrant families planned to gather later Thursday at the State House for a candlelight vigil to highlight the need for more state-run overflow shelter sites.

State workers waiting on their own funding noted Monday that employees and their families represent tens of thousands of voters.

“We will not forget those who advocated for us,” said Susan McNeil of the Association of Professional Administrators, which represents 1,350 public college and university employees. “And we will certainly not forget those who did not.”

