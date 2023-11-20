Maine commission to launch investigation into failure to stop Lewiston gunman

Governor Janet Mills announced the formation of the commission earlier this month, as questions continued to mount about how multiple warnings regarding the man responsible for the shootings, an Army reservist named Robert R. Card II, did not prevent him from carrying out his assault on a bowling alley and bar in Maine’s second-largest city.

An independent commission investigating the Oct. 25 mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, is set to hold its first meeting Monday morning, kicking off a probe that will seek answers about the police response before, during, and after the rampage that left 18 dead.

The panel’s seven members, who were appointed by the governor and include attorneys and psychiatrists, will be tasked with producing a report on the tragedy, with funding for the work coming from the state attorney general’s office. The commission’s chairman is Dan Wathen, the former chief justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

In a letter to the commission, Mills charged them with presenting “the full and unvarnished facts” of the tragedy.

Members are scheduled to gather at 9 a.m. in the Maine State Legislature’s Cross Building for a closed-door session, before a public meeting beginning at 10 a.m.

At the Monday meeting, members of the commission “intend to discuss the path forward for their work to determine the facts that led to the tragedy and the response during and following the shootings,” according to a statement.

