Man shot and killed by state police in Franklin, N.H., attorney general says

A man was shot and killed during a confrontation with New Hampshire State Police in Franklin early Monday, the attorney general’s office said.
Troopers from the department’s SWAT team responded to an “armed disturbance” in Franklin that led to a shelter-in-place order for residents in the Central and West Bow streets area overnight, officials said. That order has since been lifted.
The man had barricaded himself in a residence. He was shot by police early Monday during the confrontation, according to Attorney General John M. Formella’s office.
“Life saving measures were attempted, but the resident was shot and has died,” Formella’s office said.
The name of the man was not available Monday morning pending notification of next of kin. The state medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy, Formella said.
The names of the trooper or troopers involved were also not disclosed but will be once they complete their formal interviews, according to Formella’s office.
“No law enforcement officers have been physically injured and there is no threat to the public,” Formella’s office said.
The use of deadly force will be investigated by Formella’s office.
