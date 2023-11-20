Man shot and killed by state police in Franklin, N.H., attorney general says

A man was shot and killed during a confrontation with New Hampshire State Police in Franklin early Monday, the attorney general’s office said.

Troopers from the department’s SWAT team responded to an “armed disturbance” in Franklin that led to a shelter-in-place order for residents in the Central and West Bow streets area overnight, officials said. That order has since been lifted.

The man had barricaded himself in a residence. He was shot by police early Monday during the confrontation, according to Attorney General John M. Formella’s office.