Marshfield woman, 79, dies in crash involving police vehicle

A 79-year-old woman was killed in a two-car crash involving a police vehicle in Marshfield on Monday, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office.

In a statement, Cruz’s office identified the victim as Michelle Freestone, of Marshfield.

She was driving a red Subaru Forrester that “made contact” with a Marshfield police vehicle around 10:30 a.m. on Plain Street at Lady Slipper Lane, Cruz’s office said in a statement.