Marshfield woman, 79, dies in crash involving police vehicle

A 79-year-old woman was killed in a two-car crash involving a police vehicle in Marshfield on Monday, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office.
In a statement, Cruz’s office identified the victim as Michelle Freestone, of Marshfield.
She was driving a red Subaru Forrester that “made contact” with a Marshfield police vehicle around 10:30 a.m. on Plain Street at Lady Slipper Lane, Cruz’s office said in a statement.
Freestone was pronounced dead at South Shore Hospital.
“The Marshfield Police officer driving the other motor vehicle was not injured,” the statement said. Authorities didn’t identify the officer.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
“Preliminarily, it appears the operator of the red Subaru Forrester turned left in front of the tan motor vehicle and contact was made between the two vehicles,” the statement said. “The investigation is ongoing. The Marshfield Police vehicle operator was not responding to a call at the time of the crash.”
