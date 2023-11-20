Mass. to house migrant homeless families in MBTA, Dept. of Transportation office building

The temporary overnight shelter is a response to the “rapidly rising numbers of migrant families arriving in the state and a severe lack of shelter availability,” Eng wrote in the email, which was obtained by the Globe.

In an email to staff Monday morning obtained by the Globe, Eng announced that the rooms in the state transportation building at 10 Park Plaza will serve as a “short-term shelter” for around 25 families.

In an effort to house homeless migrant families as temperatures dip, Massachusetts officials are converting second-floor conference rooms in the state transportation buildings in Boston into congregate shelter sites, according to an email to staff from MBTA general manager Phillip Eng.

According to the message , the site will open Monday, and serve as short-term shelter for up to two weeks, or until “a more permanent location can be identified,” Eng wrote.

“The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) and the MBTA, in coordination with other state agencies, have stepped up to aid arriving families,” he wrote.

The temporary shelter space will be set up by the Massachusetts National Guard, Eng wrote, and managed by an unnamed service provider, typically a nonprofit, to help homeless families access medical care, find transportation, or organize food deliveries.

For decades, homeless families have been guaranteed shelter under a 1980s-era law in Massachusetts, the only state with a so-called right-to-shelter requirement. But Governor Maura Healey recently decided to limit how many people could live in the shelter system. And recently, lawmakers failed to hatch a deal on a wide-ranging spending bill, leaving in limbo hundreds of millions of dollars designed to sustain Massachusetts’ emergency shelter system.

Over the weekend, Healey told NBC10′s “At Issue” that “we need funding for emergency shelter.”

On Monday at around 11 a.m., dozens of green cots could be seen standing inside the second floor conference room at the transportation building that is directly across the atrium from the MBTA board room.

Two officials asked a Globe reporter to stop taking photos and closed the conference room door. National Guard members were on the scene, and officials were bringing cases of bottled water and disinfecting wipes out of the conference room, stacking up extras along a railing that overlooks the first floor of the building. Workers unboxed fire detectors and brought them them into conference room.





21mbtashelter - Workers set up an emergency shelter in the state transportation building. Matt Stout/Globe Staff

Jacquelyn Goddard, a spokesperson for the state Department of Transportation, referred questions to the governor’s office.

A spokesperson for the governor did not immediately return requests for comment.

Monica Tibbitts-Nutt, who was recently promoted to the state’s transportation secretary, sent a separate email to staff Monday morning announcing the news.

“Thank you in advance for respecting the privacy of the individuals who are spending the night with us,” she wrote. “They are to be treated as our guests as we give them a warm and safe place to stay. My family and I will be counting our blessings as we are grateful to be in Massachusetts where compassion is one of the state’s hallmarks.”

In a Sunday evening WhatsApp message from a Boston Medical Center interpreter that was shared with the Globe, state officials said they were looking for two to three volunteers a day to help interpret as well as register and welcome families.

The message includes a survey link for potential volunteers, asking for languages spoken other than English, occupation and special skills that could serve the shelter site, and available times.

The dates began Nov. 20 and lasted until Sunday, Dec. 3.

“Please sign up for as many 12-hour overnight shifts as you can volunteer, and thank you so much for keeping families safe!” the survey read.

