Bruins winger Milan Lucic allegedly attacked wife during argument, police report says

Lucic is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court on a single count of assault and battery on a family member stemming from his arrest shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday at the Battery Street condo, according to court records. It was not known if Lucic, 35, has hired an attorney to represent him.

Boston Bruins winger Milan Lucic was arrested by Boston police after he allegedly pulled his wife by her hair and tried to choke her during an argument inside the couple’s North End home and it was sparked when Lucic could not locate his cellphone, according to a Boston police report obtained by the Globe.

According to the police report, officers responded to a 911 call to the address and met Lucic’s wife in the lobby.

“Operations relayed to the responding officers that the reporting party/victim called and stated that her husband attempted to choke her,’' police wrote. “The victim stated that her husband could not locate his cellphone after returning to their apartment after a night out. She stated that the suspect began yelling at her, demanding his phone back, believing she had hidden the phone. She stated that she did not have the phone or know where it was.”

At that point, the verbal argument allegedly escalated, police wrote.

“She stated that she attempted to walk away from her husband and stated that her husband grabbed her by the hair and pulled her backwards,’' police wrote. “She stated that in doing so, the suspect stated to her that she was not going anywhere.”

Police wrote that an officer “observed redness on the victim’s chest area and asked the victim if the suspect attempted to strangle her during the incident. She stated he did not,” police wrote. “She also stated that the suspect was consuming alcohol.”

Lucic’s wife declined medical attention and was provided with information about her right for a restraining order under the state’s domestic violence protection law, police wrote.

Police wrote they checked to see if Lucic had any prior criminal charges or outstanding restraining orders, and did not find any. The officers interviewed Lucic in the couple’s apartment, police wrote in the report.

“He appeared intoxicated when he answered the door,’' police wrote. “He stated to officers nothing happened and did not provide an explanation.”

Lucic was cooperative when police told them he was going to be arrested on a domestic violence charge. He was escorted to a bedroom to get clothing. In the bedroom officers described a broken lamp on a nightstand and shards of what appeared to be glass on the floor.

However “the suspect stated that broken shards of plastic on the floor,” police wrote.

Lucic was taken into custody and booked at the Area A-1 station without incident.

In 2011, Boston police responded to Commercial Street in the North End around 1:30 a.m. after Lucic was seen standing over his then-girlfriend while she lay on the ground. Lucic was not arrested and both said at the time the incident was a misunderstanding.

“Ppl can believe whatever but I assure you this was blown out of cntrl,’’ Lucic’s then-girlfriend then tweeted. “Either way Milan is a class act and the way he was portrayed and the situation was terrible!’’

Lucic’s marketing rep, Cleon Daskalakis, told the Globe in 2011 that the couple did have an argument but that it never turned violent.

The Bruins announced Saturday that Lucic would be taking a leave of absence from the team after what the team called an unspecified “incident.”

“Milan is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team,” the team said in a statement Saturday. “The organization takes these matters very seriously and will work with the Lucic family to provide any support and assistance they may need. We will have no further comment at this time.”

The Bruins selected Lucic in the second round of the 2006 NHL Draft. He played his first game in a spoked-B sweater in 2007 and stayed with Boston until 2015. He was one of the stars of the 2011 Stanley Cup-winning team. From 2015-23, Lucic spent time with the Kings, Oilers, and Flames.

Lucic returned to the team on a one-year, $1 million contract with the Bruins that he signed in July. Lucic has not played since Oct. 21, when he suffered a foot injury.

He had been officially eligible to return Saturday night against the Canadiens, but Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said earlier in the week that the veteran winger was behind in his rehab and that it was unlikely Lucic would see the ice.

On Saturday, after the team announced that Lucic would be taking the leave, Montgomery said the organization was taking the allegations against him “extremely seriously.”

“Looch is taking a leave of absence from the team right now and we support the Lucic family, and we will continue to provide support and help for the Lucic family and out of respect for their privacy, that’s all I’m going to comment on the details right now,” Montgomery said.

A conviction on a charge of assault and battery on a family or household member can carry a maximum penalty of two and a half years in jail and a fine of $5,000.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe. Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos. Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com.Follow him @cotterreporter.