New Hampshire man, 28, indicted for murder in May shooting death of uncle at Derry restaurant

A 28-year-old Candia, N.H., man was indicted for second-degree murder by a Rockingham County grand jury following the shooting death of his uncle at a Derry, N.H., restaurant in May, prosecutors said Monday.

John Kratz of Candia, N.H., was indicted in the death of 64-year-old John Kratz Jr. of Sandown, N.H., “for knowingly causing the death of his uncle, Mr. Kratz, Jr., by shooting him in the head with a firearm,” New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office said in a statement.

The indictment includes an “alternative count of causing Mr. Kratz, Jr.’s death under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by shooting him in the head with a firearm,” according to the statement.