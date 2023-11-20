New Hampshire man, 28, indicted for murder in May shooting death of uncle at Derry restaurant

A 28-year-old Candia, N.H., man was indicted for second-degree murder by a Rockingham County grand jury following the shooting death of his uncle at a Derry, N.H., restaurant in May, prosecutors said Monday.
John Kratz of Candia, N.H., was indicted in the death of 64-year-old John Kratz Jr. of Sandown, N.H., “for knowingly causing the death of his uncle, Mr. Kratz, Jr., by shooting him in the head with a firearm,” New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office said in a statement.
The indictment includes an “alternative count of causing Mr. Kratz, Jr.’s death under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by shooting him in the head with a firearm,” according to the statement.
Advertisement
Derry police responded to a report of a shooting at the Lobster Claw II shortly before 6 p.m. on May 17 and found the elder Kratz inside, the Globe reported. He was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester and pronounced dead, officials said in May.
His death was ruled to be a homicide, and the cause of death was determine to be a gunshot wound to the head, the Globe reported.
The younger Kratz was ordered held without bail in May on a second-degree murder charge following an arraignment at Rockingham County Superior Court, officials said then.
He continues to be held without bail, prosecutors said, and he will be arraigned at Rockingham Superior Court at a later date.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her @breannekovatch.