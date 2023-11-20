Panel investigating response to Lewiston mass shootings holds first meeting, calls probe ‘a daunting task’

Wathen said he aims to produce a written report with “detailed, factual findings” within six months, including what action was taken and could have been taken to prevent the tragedy. He called that goal “very ambitious” but emphasized that accuracy and establishing truth would take priority over timeliness.

“I’m honored to be here today, but humbled by the charges that lay before us,” said commission chairman Daniel E. Wathan, former chief justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court. in his opening remarks.

An independent commission investigating the Oct. 25 mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine , held its first meeting Monday morning, kicking off a probe that will seek answers about the police response before, during, and after the rampage that left 18 dead.

Advertisement

”Several people have said to me in the last few days that this is a daunting task,” he said. “And it certainly is a daunting task, but it is a task that each of us owe to the people of Maine.”

Wathen noted that Governor Janet Mills’ executive order, which created the commission, calls for as much transparency as possible, but he said he could not anticipate legal or privacy concerns that may come up, “nor can we foresee whether everyone we approach will willingly cooperate in coming before a public forum.”

Wathen said the first step is likely to collect and examine all current reports, including those made by law enforcement and media. He said the body’s next meeting would take place Dec. 14, with details including location still being worked out.

Another commission member, Dr. Debra Baeder, former chief forensic psychologist for the State Forensic Service in Maine, motioned for the group to request subpoena power to interview witnesses.

Wathen said that power would be crucial to conducting a full investigation but noted that certain records, including disciplinary and psychiatric records, cannot be subpoenaed.

Advertisement

The body voted unanimously to request subpoena power.

Mills announced the formation of the commission earlier this month, as questions continued to mount about how multiple warnings regarding the man responsible for the shootings, an Army reservist named Robert R. Card II, did not prevent him from carrying out his assault on a bowling alley and a bar in Maine’s second-largest city.

The panel’s seven members, who were appointed by the governor and include attorneys and psychiatrists, will be tasked with producing a report on the tragedy, with funding for the work coming from the state attorney general’s office.

In a letter to the commission, Mills charged them with presenting “the full and unvarnished facts” of the tragedy.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking new story will be updated.

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.