Police investigating after man allegedly hit, threatened mother with baby on Blue Line

MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in connection with an alleged assault on a mother on the Blue Line last month after she accidentally bumped into a man with her baby’s stroller, the department said Monday.

The assault and battery allegedly occurred between Airport and Maverick stations on Oct. 24 about 10 a.m., Transit Police said on social media.