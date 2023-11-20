scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Police investigating after man allegedly hit, threatened mother with baby on Blue Line

By Maeve Lawler Globe Correspondent,Updated November 20, 2023, 29 minutes ago
MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection with an alleged assault on a mother on the Blue Line last month.MBTA Transit Police

MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in connection with an alleged assault on a mother on the Blue Line last month after she accidentally bumped into a man with her baby’s stroller, the department said Monday.

The assault and battery allegedly occurred between Airport and Maverick stations on Oct. 24 about 10 a.m., Transit Police said on social media.

The victim accidentally bumped into a man with a stroller, the post said. Then, the suspect allegedly struck the woman and threatened to kill her, according to Transit Police.

Anyone with information can call investigators at 617-222-1050. Those who call can remain anonymous, the post said.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.

