School counselor charged with assaulting 10-year-old student in Middleborough, police say

A school counselor at READS Collaborative was arrested on multiple assault charges Friday after allegedly striking a 10-year-old student in the face, Middleborough Police said.

Steven Adamec, 50, of Attleboro, was arrested on charges of assault and battery on a child with injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, threat to commit crime/solicitation of a crime, and assault and battery on a person with intellectual disability, a statement from police said.

Around 3:43 p.m., Middleborough Police responded to a report of an employee assaulting a student at READS Collaborative, which provides students with a variety of challenges “therapeutic services,” police said.