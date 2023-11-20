School counselor charged with assaulting 10-year-old student in Middleborough, police say

A school counselor at READS Collaborative was arrested on multiple assault charges Friday after allegedly striking a 10-year-old student in the face, Middleborough Police said.
Steven Adamec, 50, of Attleboro, was arrested on charges of assault and battery on a child with injury, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, threat to commit crime/solicitation of a crime, and assault and battery on a person with intellectual disability, a statement from police said.
Around 3:43 p.m., Middleborough Police responded to a report of an employee assaulting a student at READS Collaborative, which provides students with a variety of challenges “therapeutic services,” police said.
Adamec, an adjustment counselor, had gotten into an argument with the 10-year-old student, police said.
“Police subsequently determined that Adamec dragged the student by the arm and pushed him into a door while escorting him out of a classroom,” the statement said. “Adamec then used his left hand to strike the student across the side of their face.”
Adamec was arrested at the school and is expected to be arraigned at Wareham District Court, police said.
