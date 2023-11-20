State Police find 45 pounds of marijuana, two guns inside unregistered minivan in Sturbridge

Jeffrey Bien-Aime, 30, of Brockton was arraigned at Dudley District Court on 10 charges, including operating an unregistered motor vehicle, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession to distribute marijuana, State Police said in a statement .

State Police allegedly found more than 45 pounds of marijuana, two guns, and dozens of rounds of ammunition when they arrested a man on a warrant after pulling him over in Sturbridge last week because the vehicle’s registration was revoked, officials said Monday.

State Police allegedly found more than 45 pounds of marijuana, two guns, and dozens of rounds of ammunition when they arrested a man on a warrant after pulling him over in Sturbridge last week because the vehicle’s registration was revoked, officials said Monday.

Pleas of not guilty were entered on all charges, and Bien-Aime was ordered held without bail, court records show. He is due back in court on Dec. 11.

Advertisement

While a trooper was patrolling Interstate 84 eastbound in Sturbridge on Nov. 13, he noticed a Dodge minivan traveling in the middle lane, the statement said. The trooper tried to conduct a random check of the vehicle’s registration, but the minivan slowed, exited the highway, and pulled into a gas station, State Police said.

Get Breaking News Alerts Stay up-to-date with important news developments, delivered right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

A Sturbridge police officer who was at the gas station assisted the trooper, who determined the minivan’s registration was revoked because of an insurance issue, State Police said.

The trooper went to the gas station and met with Bien-Aime to ask him about the registration, State Police said.

Bien-Aime gave his license to the trooper, who determined that Bien-Aime had an active arrest warrant and placed him under arrest, the statement said.

Bien-Aime got into the backseat of the trooper’s cruiser, and the minivan was towed to the State Police Sturbridge Barracks garage, the statement said.

Police later searched the minivan because of the “amount of marijuana paraphernalia in plain sight,” State Police said. They allegedly found two handguns, two loaded magazines, a loaded 30-round pistol magazine, more than 45 rounds of ammunition, and over 45 pounds of marijuana.

Advertisement

Bien-Aime is also charged with two counts of possession of a large capacity feeding device, possession of ammunition without FID, carrying a loaded firearm, two counts of carrying a firearm, improper storage of a large capacity firearm, and improper storage of a firearm.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.