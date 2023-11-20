State Police team targeting hate crimes is launched

“One hate crime is too many, and we’re seeing more than one a day in Massachusetts,” Governor Maura Healey said at a press conference at the State House attended by educators, lawmakers, law enforcement officials, and community leaders. “So it’s necessary that we say firmly and forcefully, whatever the bias, whoever the target: Hate has no place in Massachusetts. Antisemitism has no place, racism has no place, Islamophobia has no place, homophobia and transphobia have no place, evil has no place.”

State officials announced Monday that a team of Massachusetts State Police troopers dedicated to tracking, investigating, and deterring hate crimes has been launched in response to a dramatic spike in hate crimes across the state.

Healey said it was crucial to “call it out when we see it. We need to take action when we see it. We need to hold accountable perpetrators of that conduct.”

According to the 2022 Hate Crime Report for Massachusetts, published by the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security, police departments across the state reported 440 hate crime incidents last year, up from 406 in 2021.

“It’s the most incidents reported since 2002,” Healey said. “It’s more than a 20-year high.”

Hate crimes against Jews and Muslims have skyrocketed locally and nationally since the start of the war in the Middle East early last month, according to the FBI and two organizations that track hate crimes nationally.

The state’s Hate Crime Awareness and Response Team, or HART, will include four to five troopers who will serve as points of contact for law enforcement and communities within specific geographic areas, according to authorities. It will track and investigate hate crimes and hate groups, and enhance statewide data collection and information sharing with all levels of law enforcement with a goal of identifying statewide, national, and global patterns and trends.

The unit will also develop training for officers focused on best practices for responding to hate crimes, as well as provide educational outreach within communities.

The troopers selected to serve in the new unit are “diverse and multinational” and “have demonstrated exceptional investigative experience and skill,” said Massachusetts State Police Interim Colonel John Mawn, Jr.

“As our nation continues to grapple with a concerning increase in unlawful acts of hate, the State Police will meet this moment with a robust strategy and sustained commitment to confronting bias and intolerance ... to help achieve our shared goal of ensuring that hate has no place in our communities,” Mawn said.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell said the team “will ensure that communities have the resources and the statewide support to respond to any incident of hate” and also could serve as a model of leadership and collaboration, demonstrating “what it means to have sometimes difficult and uncomfortable conversations.”

Senseless acts of gun violence, the rise of white supremacy, racism, antisemitism, Islamophobia, transphobia, xenophobia, “and every other ‘ism,’” have contributed to making “this a very difficult time, a painful time for our collective mental health and well-being,” Campbell said.

On Monday, Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll also announced that nearly $500,000 in Hate Crime Prevention grants have been awarded to 10 school districts that have experienced hate issues.

The $461,920 will help secondary schools expand programs to combat bias and reduce hate crimes, Driscoll said.

The grant recipients are school districts in Burlington, Medway, Gateway, Granby, Lenox, Gloucester, Framingham, North Reading, Bedford, and Newton, Driscoll said.

“We know that education is an antidote to the hateful ideologies that have been spreading in our culture,” Healey said.









