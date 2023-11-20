Tewksbury police looking for gunman who held up convenience store

Tewksbury police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a gunman who allegedly wielded a high powered weapon during an armed robbery at a convenience store Sunday night, officials said.
Police said the man was described as in his mid-twenties wearing a black sweatshirt with white strings, black pants, a navy blue backpack, and white and black Nike sneakers with an orange or red swoosh, police said.
Around 8:37 p.m., Tewksbury Police responded to reports of an armed robbery at Andy’s Convenience at 420 Woburn St., the statement said.
The suspect demanded cash and “other items” from the clerk and had a “large capacity firearm” with him, police said. He crossed Woburn Street and went into a wooded area, authorities said.
“Tewksbury Police continue to actively investigate this incident, and are releasing video surveillance and images to the public in an effort to generate tips about the suspect’s identity,” the statement said.
Anyone with information can call the police at 978-851-7373, or email tewks_detectives@tewksbury-ma.gov.
