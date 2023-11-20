Tewksbury police looking for gunman who held up convenience store

Tewksbury police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a gunman who allegedly wielded a high powered weapon during an armed robbery at a convenience store Sunday night, officials said.

Police said the man was described as in his mid-twenties wearing a black sweatshirt with white strings, black pants, a navy blue backpack, and white and black Nike sneakers with an orange or red swoosh, police said.

Around 8:37 p.m., Tewksbury Police responded to reports of an armed robbery at Andy’s Convenience at 420 Woburn St., the statement said.