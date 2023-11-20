Appeals court suggests it may pare back Trump’s D.C. gag order

A three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit indicated it may narrow the order prohibiting Trump from attacking individual prosecutors such as Special Counsel Jack Smith or from calling potential witnesses against him “liars” in the heat of next year’s campaign. But they noted that Trump was “not above the law,” or free from criminal prohibitions against intimidating or tampering with witnesses, including as conditions of his pretrial release on bail.

A federal appeals court wrestled Monday with the scope of a gag order imposed in the Washington, D.C., election-obstruction case of Donald Trump, grilling a government prosecutor and a lawyer for the former president over how much to protect Trump’s speech as he runs for president and awaits a criminal trial.

“There’s a balance that has to be undertaken here, and it’s a very difficult balance,” said Judge Patricia A. Millett, the senior member of the panel that heard Trump’s fast-tracked appeal. “We’ve got to use a careful scalpel here and not step into really sort of skewing the political arena, don’t we?”

US District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan imposed the order on Oct. 17, barring Trump and all interested parties in the case from making public statements that target the prosecution or defense teams, court staff, potential witnesses or their testimony. She said Trump could still verbally assail President Biden, and claim that his prosecution is politically motivated, as long as he does not attack individual prosecutors. He also could attack the campaign platforms and policies of Republican presidential rivals who were witnesses in the case, a category that included former vice president Mike Pence before he ended his campaign.

Trump’s status as a leading presidential candidate “does not give him carte blanche to vilify and implicitly encourage violence against public servants who are simply doing their job,” nor to subject witnesses to intimidation or harassment, Chutkan said.

The gag order is on hold at least until there is a ruling on the appeal by Millet and Judges Cornelia T.L. Pillard and Bradley Garcia — the former two appointed by President Obama in 2013 and the latter by Biden in May. Their decision could be appealed to the full appeals court, or to the Supreme Court.

A New York state appeals court has similarly temporarily paused a different gag order issued in a civil case against Trump while he appeals. The former president is separately awaiting trial in three other criminal cases: a federal case in Florida, for allegedly mishandling classified documents after his presidential term ended and obstructing government efforts to retrieve the restricted material; a state case in Georgia, for alleged election-obstruction there in 2020; and a state case in New York, for alleged fraud related to a hush money payment during the 2016 election. Trump has denied all wrongdoing.

Over nearly 2½ hours of oral arguments on Monday, far beyond the scheduled time, Millett, Pillard, and Garcia struggled over how to juggle opposing constitutional interests in protecting Trump’s “core political speech,” on the one hand, and ensuring the government, defense, and public a fair trial.

The judges appeared intent on holding Trump to the same standard of behavior as other defendants, even as they worried that such a standard might be overbroad and unfair in this instance. In trying to apply the few available precedents on the issue — US courts have rarely addressed the question of gag orders — the judges noted that in some ways the entire subject was uncharted given the role that social media plays in modern life.

As Millett succinctly asked: Is it core political speech, or is it “political speech aimed at derailing or corrupting the criminal justice process?”

On Nov. 19, 1963, a 55-pound broad white tom stood atop his cage in the Rose Garden with a sign around his neck: ‘’GOOD EATING, MR. PRESIDENT!’’ Standing next to the turkey was President Kennedy.

From the moment Kennedy saw the fated fowl, he decided the first family would not be eating that turkey.

“We’ll just let this one grow,” the president said with a grin, according to news reports from the time.

That can’t be declared the first official turkey pardon. But in a city obsessed with wiggle room and semantics, the turkey didn’t care because its life had been spared by the leader of the free world.

That was 60 years ago.

Historians quibble over when this weird and distinctly American tradition began, but it continued this year with President Biden pardoning turkeys Liberty and Bell.

“God, they’re big,” Biden said at the ceremony Monday, which was also his 81st birthday. The birds came from Minnesota, where he was told they like Honeycrisp apples and playing hockey.

“I sure as hell would like to see them play ice hockey,” he said.

The oldest idea of a president saving a turkey’s life dates to 1863, a century before Kennedy’s salvation. President Lincoln’s son Tad begged his father to pen a presidential pardon for the bird meant for their Christmas table. Tad argued that the bird had as much a right to live as anyone, according to White House archives. Lincoln let the turkey live. That was recorded in an 1865 dispatch by reporter Noah Brooks, per White House historians.

George H.W. Bush, in 1989 formalized the turkey pardon into an annual tradition, according to White House historians.

On Nov. 14, 1989, Bush announced the year’s bird had “been granted a presidential pardon as of right now.” The turkey entered Frying Pan Farm Park in Herndon, Va., to spend the rest of its days.

From then on, the ritual grew into something unrecognizable from Kennedy’s quip.

Kennedy was expected to arrive in Hyannis Port, the day before Thanksgiving and spend the holiday with family there. Then, on Saturday, he was slated to attend the Army-Navy football game in Philadelphia.

He did none of that. Kennedy was killed in Dallas on Nov. 22, just three days after pardoning the turkey.

WASHINGTON POST

Presidential debates for general election campaign scheduled

The Commission on Presidential Debates on Monday announced the dates and locations of three presidential debates to be held during the general election campaign next year, as well as one vice presidential debate.

The presidential debates are scheduled for Sept. 16 at Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas; Oct. 1 at Virginia State University in Petersburg, Va.; and Oct. 9 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. The vice presidential debate is scheduled for Sept. 25 at Lafayette College in Easton, Pa.

The moderators and formats for each debate are not expected to be announced until next year, but the events are scheduled to run for 90 minutes with no commercial breaks.

It remains to be seen whether former president Trump, who has refused to attend the Republican primary debates, will agree to participate in the general election debates if, as appears likely, he is his party’s nominee. The Republican National Committee cut ties with the Commission on Presidential Debates last year after accusing it of bias, but it will ultimately be up to the nominee to decide whether to take part.

It is also unclear whether Biden will be interested in participating. The Biden campaign is still upset with the commission over what it sees as lax enforcement of COVID-19 protocols at the first debate in 2020, soon after which Trump was diagnosed with the virus.

NEW YORK TIMES




