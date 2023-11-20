Navy reveals special uniforms for Army-Navy football game at Gillette Stadium: See photos

Navy's special uniforms were created to honor the U.S. Submarine Force.

These uniforms were designed to honor the U.S. Submarine Force, nicknamed the “Silent Service,” and are colored Eclipse Navy, which is Under Armour’s darkest shade of navy blue.

The Naval Academy revealed special football uniforms that will be worn during the upcoming Army-Navy game Dec. 9 at Gillette Stadium.

The font of the uniforms is intended to represent classification numbers on a submarine hull, and the numbers are stacked vertically on the pants to appear like depth numbers on a ship. The jersey’s sleeve patch is a combination of the Navy anchor logo and the Submarine Warfare insignia, which involves dolphins surrounding a submarine.

Advertisement

Navy's "Silent Service" uniforms will be worn Dec. 9 for the Army-Navy game at Gillette Stadium. Courtesy/Navy Athletics

The back neck of the uniform also has “Silent Service” along with a depiction of a submarine as it would appear on a sonar screen. Each helmet is hand-painted, with an image of a Virginia Class Submarine on the right side, and a hybrid image of both the Navy anchor and submariner pin on the left.

Navy's uniforms are colored in "Eclipse Navy," which is Under Armour's darkest shade of blue. Courtesy/Navy Athletics

Army and Navy will play at 3 p.m. Dec. 9 at Gillette Stadium in the 124th edition of the rivalry game.

The Navy uniforms for the Army-Navy football game are intended to be submarine-like in design. Courtesy/Navy Athletics

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.