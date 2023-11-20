Bruins fall to Lightning in overtime after allowing equalizer with five seconds left in third period

Tampa Bay bolted out of the dressing room with Mikey Eyssimont landing a quality shot seconds in to the game before going after Mason Lohrei, who tried to clear him out of the crease.

Hagel’s strike capped a wild last 20-plus minutes of hockey that saw the Bruins lose a pair of one-goal leads to fall to 13-1-3 on the season. Steven Stamkos tied it at 4-4 with five seconds remaining in the third period.

TAMPA — Brandon Hagel scored on an overtime breakaway to give the Lightning a 5-4 win over the Bruins Monday night at Amalie Arena.

Trent Frederic was having none of Eyssimont’s shenanigans and went after the Tampa winger the way any big brother would.

Tanner Jeannot had the first quality chance on a partial breakaway, but he had to wait for the airborne pass to settle and his wrister was sticked away by surprise Bruins starter Jeremy Swayman.

Jim Montgomery had gone with a rotation of Linus Ullmark and Swayman but broke that pattern against the Lightning.

A giveaway by Lohrei led to a Nikita Kucherov break but again Swayman was there, snatching the Tampa terror’s bullet with his glove — flashing it with a little flair.

Jakub Lauko’s chip in and hustle led to a nice chance when he dumped a pass to a wide-open Oskar Steen, but the winger’s snapper was way off target.

The Lightning drew first blood on a Jeannot tally.

Tyler Motte broke through the middle and was charging to the net with Charlie McAvoy holding on for dear life. As the two crashed the blue paint, Swayman stopped the first shot, but Jeannot buried the rebound.

Pavel Zacha nearly tied it moments later on a break in of his own. The Bruins top center beat Jonas Johansson with a backhand deke, but the puck clanged off the left post.

Zacha got a second chance to even it and he made good.

Marchand dug a puck from the corner and centered it to Pastrnak in tight. As Johansson followed him across the paint, Pastrnak slipped a forehand pass to Zacha, who buried it top shelf in the vacated left side.

McAvoy then decided to get physical, wiping out Jeannot and Motte on back-to-back thunderous shoulder hits. The jolt on Jeannot shattered the Lightning winger’s stick in three pieces.

Lohrei went off for hooking, but outside of one early Steven Stamkos rocket (easily snagged by Swayman), the Lightning couldn’t get organized as the Bruins penalty killers were on point.

The Boston power play got its first chance when Erik Cernak mugged Marchand in the slot.

It was the Lightning who had the best scoring chance, however, but Swayman turned aside a Brandon Hagel bid off a two-on-one.

Ian Mitchell set up Marchand, who was storming in off the left wing, but he couldn’t corral a hopping puck on Johansson’s doorstep just seconds into the second period.

Cernak tripped Marchand going around the net off the ensuing faceoff for a power-play chance.

It didn’t last long however, as Hagel’s hustle on a clear forced McAvoy to grab Hagel to prevent a break-in.

The Lightning almost immediately went on the power play when Lindholm sent Eyssimont crashing face first into the boards.

Though it looked and sounded menacing, the Lindholm hit was more a case of Eyssimont turning at the last second and Lindholm unable to stop his momentum.

The Bruins killed the abbreviated five-on-three and gained momentum, going on the offensive and landing several testers on Johansson, including a Pastrnak one-timer and a Danton Heinen in-close tip.

Pastrnak had another chance on a partial breakaway, but the winger was at the end of a long shift and the puck rumbled off his stick as he closed in on Johansson.

Heinen sent Charlie Coyle in on another semi breakaway, but Lightning defender Calvin de Haan cut down Coyle’s angle and his bid went wide.

Carlo got his dander up after Eyssimont’s cheap shot on Mitchell and he went after Eyssimont and Jeannot, resulting in roughing minors for Carlo and Jeannot.

Swayman saved his best second-period save for late, deflecting a Hagel breakaway into the protective netting.

The Lightning went back on the power play with 1:31 left when Pastrnak went off for roughing up Hagel.

The penalty stung when Nick Paul redirected Mikhail Sergachev’s blue-line snapper past Swayman with just 31 seconds left in the second.

