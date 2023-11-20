Celtics let late lead slip away, stung by Hornets in overtime

Boston had a chance to tie when Jayson Tatum was fouled on a 3-pointer a second later, but he made just two of three attempts. Boston made just 18 of 28 free throws in the game.

But after escaping in their last two games, their missteps against an inferior opponent finally caught up to them. The Hornets charged back from an 11-point deficit in the final six minutes of regulation, and then grabbed a 121-118 overtime win thanks to Miles Bridges’s 3-pointer with 6.6 seconds left.

CHARLOTTE — The Celtics entered Monday’s game against the Hornets in the midst of an imperfect stretch in which their wins may have masked some flaws.

Tatum finished with 45 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists to lead the Celtics, whose six-game winning streak was snapped.

LaMelo Ball led the Hornets with 36 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists.

The Celtics led, 100-89, midway through the fourth but struggled to put away the pesky Hornets. A 3-pointer by Ball with 1:32 left pulled Charlotte within 108-104, and after Tatum missed a layup, Mark Williams converted his own missed layup to make it 108-106.

Jrue Holiday was fouled with 10.7 seconds left but missed both free throws. Ball attacked quickly for a layup with 7.2 seconds to play, tying the score at 108.

After a timeout, Tatum was double-teamed in the post and fired a pass to Hauser at the top of the key, but his 3-pointer at the buzzer fell short.

The teams traded baskets throughout overtime, with neither leading by more than two points. After Tatum hit an open 3-pointer to give Boston a 116-114 lead with 57.7 seconds left, Gordon Hayward answered with a dunk on a backdoor cut.

The Celtics tried to respond quickly to set up a two-for-one chance, but Brown’s 3-pointer with 29 seconds left rimmed out.

After Ball dribbled the shot-clock down, he found Bridges at the left arc, and his 3-pointer with 6.6 seconds left was good, making it 119-116.

Tatum was fouled by Hayward on a 3-pointer with 5.5 seconds to play and calmly hit the first two free throws before missing the third.

Hayward was fouled and hit two free throws with 0.8 seconds to play, and Holiday’s sidelined inbounds pass after a timeout was intercepted by Bridges to close out the Hornets’ comeback victory.

Although Tatum was in command for most of the night, the opening quarter belonged to Payton Pritchard. The reserve guard drilled four consecutive 3-pointers over the final 3:27, the last two coming on a perfectly orchestrated two-for-one opportunity.

First, Pritchard pulled up well beyond the left arc with 31 seconds left — guaranteeing Boston another possession — and connected. Then he drilled another deep trey from the right arc on a pass from Tatum just before the buzzer, helping Boston take a 31-25 lead. He scored 16 of his 21 total points in the first half, and added 3 assists and 2 steals.

The second quarter belonged to Tatum.

The All-Star was 1 for 11 from the 3-point line against the Raptors on Friday, and attempted just one in Sunday’s win over the Grizzlies. He said afterward that the lack of opportunity was simply related to the flow of the game.

But on Monday, he hunted his chances constantly and aggressively, perhaps a bit too much at times. In the second quarter, the All-Star erupted for 23 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists, sending him to halftime with 31 points on 10 of 15 shooting and giving the Celtics a 65-54 lead.

Tatum’s surge seemed to put the Celtics in good position to finish off an overmatched opponent, but the Hornets lingered in the third quarter, using an early 12-2 run to pull within 70-68 on a Bridges 3-pointer.

Brown picked up his fifth foul midway through the period, further complicating rotations for the Celtics, who were already without Al Horford and Derrick White.

Kristaps Porzingis helped steady Boston after the rocky start to the half, deterring shots at one end and freeing himself up as a safety valve at the other. He had 9 points and 4 rebounds in the quarter, helping Boston take an 87-81 lead to the fourth.

Tatum, who had been on the court since the 2:51 mark of the opening period, finally took a seat to start the fourth quarter, and Mazzulla went with a rare lineup that did not include any of the team’s top six. But with Pritchard leading the way, the group extended the lead.

Pritchard drilled a deep 3-pointer from the right arc and spun through the lane for a layup, and the Hornets made the rare decision to double-team him.

So he calmly found open teammates, including when he fired a dart to Svi Mykhailiuk in the left corner, where he drained a 3-pointer that made it 97-89 with 7:20 left.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.