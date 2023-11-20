Giannis Antetokounmpo misses just three shots, scores 42 points, and the Bucks keep rolling with the Celtics up next

WASHINGTON — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 42 points on 20-of-23 shooting, and the Milwaukee Bucks won their fifth consecutive game, 142-129 over the Washington Wizards on Monday night.

Washington dropped its sixth straight, but not without putting up a decent fight against the star-studded Bucks. The Wizards led by a point in the fourth after Corey Kispert’s layup with 10:02 remaining, but Antetokounmpo scored at the other end to start a 15-3 run by Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo shot 87.0 percent from the field, the highest mark in a game by a player with at least 20 attempts since Mike Woodson of the Kansas City Kings went 22 of 24 (91.7 percent) in a 48-point effort against the Houston Rockets on Feb. 20, 1983.