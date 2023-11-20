Ex-Patriot Rob Ninkovich details the plays that made Jonathan Kraft ‘very mad’ in loss to Colts

But it seems like Jonathan Kraft — the current president of the Patriots — had a lot more to say during yet another frustrating defeat on Nov. 12 in Frankfurt.

The sight of Robert and Jonathan Kraft at the end of the Patriots’ disheartening 10-6 loss to the Colts in Germany last week said it all as far as their frustrations amid a 2-8 season.

Former Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich was on hand for New England’s anticipated international matchup against Indianapolis, who noted on his “The Dan and Ninko Show” podcast that two specific plays last Sunday drew the ire of Kraft.

“Jonathan gets very vocal, very vocal. He was just not happy,” Ninkovich said. “So, he was very mad two times. He was very mad. They didn’t have a returner on one of the punt rushes. They were trying to block the punt. So, he was pissed.

“He was like, ‘Why the [expletive] don’t we have a returner back there? This is stupid. The ball’s going to get pinned down there and we’re going to be on the 1-yard line.’ He was so pissed. He was so pissed. [Robert] Kraft is pretty even-keeled, though.”

As for the other play that made Kraft displeased? As expected, it was Mac Jones’ costly red-zone interception that saw a comeback win slip through New England’s grasp.

“He was pissed at the interception,” Ninkovich said of Kraft. “He was like, ‘We’re bad.’”

It remains to be seen if Jones will remain as New England’s starting QB after the bye week, while Bill Belichick’s job security will be a narrative that lingers over this team for the next two months.

But with seven more games left on their team’s regular-season docket, the Kraft family will likely need to trudge through a few more lowlights before this 2023 campaign comes to a merciful end.

