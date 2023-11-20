Patriots 2024 NFL Draft odds: New England remains in contention for the No. 1 overall pick

The Patriots maintained their NFL Draft standing without stepping on the field in Week 11.

New England (2-8), which currently would have the third overall pick, watched during its bye week as the draft order continued to take shape.

The Patriots are one game behind the Panthers (1-9) for the NFL’s worst record and a half-game behind the 2-9 Cardinals, who lost to the Texans. Six teams are tied at 4-6, but the Falcons, Packers, and Buccaneers’ weaker strength of schedule gives them advantages in tiebreakers.