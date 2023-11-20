Patriots 2024 NFL Draft odds: New England remains in contention for the No. 1 overall pick

The Patriots maintained their NFL Draft standing without stepping on the field in Week 11.
New England (2-8), which currently would have the third overall pick, watched during its bye week as the draft order continued to take shape.
The Patriots are one game behind the Panthers (1-9) for the NFL’s worst record and a half-game behind the 2-9 Cardinals, who lost to the Texans. Six teams are tied at 4-6, but the Falcons, Packers, and Buccaneers’ weaker strength of schedule gives them advantages in tiebreakers.
The Giants (3-8), led by rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito, won, 31-19, against the Commanders. New York improved to 3-8 and moved to No. 5 in the draft order. Their Week 12 matchup next Sunday at MetLife Stadium, which will greatly impact the draft order, looms large.
The Bears had two results favor their projected picks at No. 1 and No. 4. They lost 31-26 to the Lions, dropping their record to 3-8. Chicago also owns the Panthers’ first-round selection, which would be first overall after the Panthers fell to 1-9 with a 33-10 loss to the Cowboys.
Here’s a look at the current draft order, according to Tankathon.
- Chicago Bears (via 1-9 Carolina Panthers)
- Arizona Cardinals (2-9)
- New England Patriots (2-8)
- Chicago Bears (3-8)
- New York Giants (3-8)
- Tennessee Titans (3-7)
- Washington Commanders (4-7)
- Atlanta Falcons (4-6)
- Green Bay Packers (4-6)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6)
Here is the remainder of the Patriots’ schedule:
- Nov. 26: at Giants (3-8)
- Dec. 3: vs. Chargers (4-6)
- Dec. 7: at Steelers (6-4)
- Dec. 18: vs. Chiefs (7-2)
- Dec. 24: at Broncos (5-5)
- Dec. 31: at Bills (6-5)
- Jan. 7: vs. Jets (4-6)
Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.