Punt-block attempt was nothing new for Patriots, according to special teams coach

Patriots special teams coach Cam Achord said taking such a risk on special teams is nothing new.

There was no one back to receive the punt, which Rigoberto Sanchez kicked 69 yards. The Patriots went three-and-out on their next two possessions.

The Patriots took a gamble with a punt-block attempt in the second quarter of their loss to Indianapolis in Week 10. They sent nine men to rush up the middle, while two players covered a pair of Colts who were split out wide.

“That’s the scheme,” Achord said. “If you really look back on it for the last several years, we’ve ran it multiple times and the results have usually been pretty fairly in our favor.

“We had a free rusher number-wise coming free there and he was able to execute a good punt and it rolled a little bit farther than was anticipated.

“So, I think you’ve just got to think about the overall. It was an aggressive call and right there they obviously executed. Credit to Sanchez getting the ball off.”

Asked why the Patriots had nine players rush instead of 11, Achord said the two on the outside were needed to deter the Colts from attempting a fake.

“You still have the threat of a pass out there to those guys if you don’t cover them down,” Achord said. “So you’ve got to make sure you’re still sound in the aspect of not giving the ball away to the opponent.”

Versatile and valuable

Linebacker Jahlani Tavai is eight tackles away from tying his career high of 69 set last season.

He has played a role in two of the Patriots’ last three takeaways, tipping the pass that led to Myles Bryant’s interception against the Colts, and forcing a fumble against the Commanders.

Tavai also intercepted a pass against the Raiders.

“I think Jahlani has a lot of versatility within his game plan,” linebackers coach Brian Belichick said. “On the ball, off the ball, rush, coverage, man, zone, inside pressure, outside pressure. I think we’ve always seen that with Jahlani.

“He’s had some more opportunities here recently and he’s taken advantage of them. He has really good instincts and he’s just a really good athlete.

“He does a lot of things really well, so I think that helps him, as well as being smart and a good communicator. So that helps a lot of the guys around him and it helps him, knowing what other guys are doing.

“I’m not surprised by the production that he’s had, but it’s good. Good to see him go out there and do it. So, happy for him and hopefully it continues.”

