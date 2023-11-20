Start-up date for indoor golf league, with a Boston team included, is postponed until 2025

The league, co-founded by PGA stars Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, had landed an ESPN broadcast deal and the financial backing of some of the most well-known and well-heeled sports ownership groups.

Nobody was injured when a power failure caused the collapse of the air-supported dome section of the 1,600-capacity venue under construction at Palm Beach State College in Florida last Tuesday.

A collapsed roof will postpone the launch by a full year of the TGL indoor, tech-rich golf league that will feature a Boston franchise among its six teams.

Instead of Jan. 9 of next year, the start to the TGL season will come in “early 2025,″ the league announced in a press release that said the decision came “after reviewing short-term solutions, potential construction timelines, player schedules, and the prime time sports television calendar.”

Fenway Sports Group, owner of the Boston Common Golf team, agreed with the postponement decision, saying, “Operational readiness of the venue is critical.

“Over the next year, Boston Common Golf will continue to build its following locally and enhance the connection the region has with its four remarkable PGA Tour players. While disappointing, this delay will ensure the inaugural season is a highly successful one that allows the league to present the best first look at this new concept.”

Said McIlrory, “The postponement brings mixed feelings of disappointment and excitement. Above all, we are happy that no one was injured. We are looking forward to the launch of TGL. Given the circumstances, while the delay is disappointing, the postponement will allow us to regroup, refocus, and return stronger.”

