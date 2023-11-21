Donnie Wahlberg’s ‘Blue Bloods’ to end with season 14 in 2024

Starring Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg , and Bridget Moynahan , “Blue Bloods” follows the lives of the Reagan family and their work as New York City law enforcement members. In a press release statement , Selleck, who plays patriarch and police commissioner Frank Reagan, praised the series and its creators while thanking fans for making the show part of their Friday night routine.

CBS announced Monday that the long-running cop drama will end its run in 2024 after more than a decade on the network. The upcoming season 14 will be split into two parts, with part one set to debut Feb. 16, at 10 p.m. on CBS and Paramount+, and the second half of the final season coming next fall.

Advertisement

“For the past 13 years it has been an honor and a privilege to work on a show that not only celebrates the men and women who protect and serve in New York City, but also displayed the importance of family,” Selleck said. “Working alongside these incredible actors, writers, producers, directors and crew has been a dream come true and I’m grateful to have been a part of this extraordinary group for over 275 episodes.”

“Thank you to CBS Studios and CBS Network for their steadfast support and we offer heartfelt gratitude to the fans who gathered with us for dinner every Friday night,” he added.

The announcement of “Blue Bloods”' last season comes on the heels of CBS revealing the end of “Young Sheldon.” “The Big Bang Theory” spinoff kicks off its seventh and final season Feb. 15, with a one-hour series finale planned for May 16.

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.