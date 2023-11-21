The Rolling Stones announce 2024 Gillette Stadium return

The Rolling Stones are ready to paint Foxborough black in 2024.

The band announced its “Hackney Diamonds” tour Tuesday, which will stop in 16 cities across the United States and Canada next year. Kicking off April 28 at Houston’s NRG Stadium, the upcoming tour will make a stop at Gillette Stadium May 30.

According to a press release, the 2024 concerts will feature songs from the Stones’ latest album, “Hackney Diamonds,” as well as fan-favorite tunes like “Start Me Up,” “Gimme Shelter,” “Jumpin’ Jack Flash,” and “Satisfaction.” Tickets go on sale Dec. 1 at 10 a.m.