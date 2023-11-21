scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Binance founder pleads guilty to violating money laundering rules

By David Yaffe-Bellany, Emily Flitter, Matthew Goldstein and Glenn Thrush New York Times,Updated November 21, 2023, 19 minutes ago
The logo for Binance Coin stands on display during the Dubai Crypto Expo at the Festival Arena in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Oct. 5, 2022.Christopher Pike/Bloomberg

Changpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, agreed to plead guilty to money laundering violations, according to court papers, a stunning blow to the most powerful and influential figure in the global crypto industry.

Binance itself also agreed to plead guilty, according to the court papers filed in federal court in Seattle.

The filing said that as part of his guilty plea, Zhao agreed to pay a $50 million fine and will also step down from his role as CEO of the company. He is barred from any future involvement in Binance’s business.

The company, as part of its plea deal with federal prosecutors, will accept the appointment of a monitor, according to the court filing, which was dated Monday.

Zhao’s lawyers could not be reached for comment.

