David Gibbons is out at the Convention Center Authority after board clash and critical audit

But his departure hardly comes as a shock, following his clash last week with Handy over the fate of six-plus acres of land that the MCCA is trying to develop in the shadow of the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, as a well as the outside audit last month showing the authority falling short in diversifying its leadership team and its suppliers.

MCCA board chair Emme Handy notified staff Tuesday morning of his pending departure, which she characterized as a mutual decision. Gibbons has led the MCCA since early in the Baker administration and has more than a year remaining on his contract.

After eight years leading the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority, executive director David Gibbons is stepping down on Dec. 1 in the wake of a critical audit of its diversity efforts and disputes over a key development project.

Gibbons’ three year contract is set to expire at the end of December 2024. It’s not yet public how much Gibbons will be paid for the remaining time on that contract. He earned $316,000 in 2022.

His departure also follows a big change in June to the makeup of the board of the MCCA — which oversees the BCEC, the Hynes Convention Center, the MassMutual Center in Springfield, and the Boston Common garage. About six months after taking office this year, Governor Maura Healey swept out most of the people appointed by her predecessor Charlie Baker and replaced them with her own nominees. Handy, the board chair, was among Healey’s appointees. (The governor controls a majority of the board seats.)

In her memo, Handy said the board plans to soon name an interim executive director. For now, general manager Diane DiAntonio will be the MCCA’s top executive. And then the board will search for a more permanent replacement.

“The Board has an expansive and positive vision for the Authority and is committed to launching a transparent and inclusive search to identify the next permanent executive director who will share that vision and bring it to life,” Handy wrote.

Gibbons, a hotelier by profession, was hired in late 2015 after Baker had put the brakes on a proposed $1 billion expansion of the BCEC, the MCCA’s flagship facility.

In 2019, Gibbons tried to advance a slimmed-down version of the BCEC expansion but he and Baker initially tied it to divesting the Hynes and using the proceeds to fund the project. That concept did not go far in the state Legislature. Plans were put on hold for much of the COVID-19 pandemic, until the Baker administration tried again last year to get legislative approval to redevelop the Hynes — again to no avail. Gibbons has since committed to making the necessary renovations, likely exceeding $200 million, to keep the Hynes going well into the future.

Gibbons ran into friction again about a year ago when he sought a redeveloper for six-plus acres that the MCCA controls on D and E streets in South Boston. Some critics said the process, launched in the waning weeks of the Baker administration, was too hasty, and the board decided in April to restart it. Last week, MCCA staff recommended a 1.6-million-square-foot proposal from Cronin Development for the land, over one from a rival team led by Boston Global Investors. But in an unusual rebuke, Handy removed it from the agenda of the board’s monthly meeting.

The Rev. Eugene Rivers, community activist Robert A. Lewis, and student protestors demonstrated outside the Hynes Convention center earlier this year, denouncing racism and calling for a full state investigation into allegations made against the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Under Gibbons’ leadership the MCCA also recently faced scrutiny on issues of diversity. Law firm Prince Lobel Tye interviewed dozens of people and ultimately concluded in a report last month that the agency has not had a Black or Hispanic person in any leadership role since 2019, and the management had not made it a priority to “address these concerning demographic trends.” The report raised similar concerns about the agency’s hiring of outside contractors. The report did note that in July, Gibbons hired the authority’s first chief diversity officer, an indication that some of its practices in this area may be starting to change or evolve.

The board also concluded that the agency was much more focused on the bottom line under Gibbons than on a broader social mission, as it was under predecessor Jim Rooney, now the chief executive of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce.

