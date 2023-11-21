Moving postal facility away from South Station gains support

More than 50 state representatives and senators signed a Nov. 15 letter to Governor Maura Healey expressing support for the Healey administration’s efforts to acquire the General Mail Facility next door to South Station, to have enough room to add up to 10 tracks to the station. The acquisition of the mail facility from the United States Postal Service, the legislators write, is the “next step to improving passenger rail services to Boston” because the current station is “at its capacity.” The Healey administration recently teamed up with Amtrak to approach USPS about a deal. Among the potential improvements the lawmakers cite: a full buildout of the South Coast Rail project to New Bedford and Fall River, more frequent Fairmount line service within the city of Boston, and new East-West rail service between Boston, Worcester, and Springfield. The lawmakers who signed the letter represent districts across the state. — JON CHESTO

Family of woman who died at production facility file lawsuit

The family of a woman who died after having an asthma attack at a Holyoke cannabis production facility has filed a wrongful death suit against the Florida-based company where she worked. Lorna McMurrey, 27, was grinding cannabis and filling prerolled joints in early January 2022 when she started having difficulty breathing due to the ground cannabis dust in the air, according to the complaint. For the second time in a few months, she was rushed to the hospital by ambulance; she died three days later. The company, Trulieve Cannabis Corp., and its subsidiaries and contractors, exposed workers to a hazardous work environment and didn’t take proper safety precautions, according to the lawsuit, filed Monday in Hampden County Superior Court. Truelieve, which was fined $14,500 for failing to conduct a hazard analysis, has since shut down its operations in Massachusetts. The company did not reply to a request for comment. McMurrey’s is the first death attributed to occupational asthma, according to investigations by the state Department of Public Health and the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration. “Occupational allergic diseases, including asthma, are an emerging concern in the rapidly expanding US cannabis industry,” the report notes. There was no evidence that McMurrey had asthma before she started working with cannabis in May 2021, according to the state health department. “The defendants in this burgeoning industry failed to develop and implement appropriate safety policies across its facilities throughout the United States, including its Holyoke facility,” Jeremy M. Carroll, one of the attorneys working on behalf of McMurrey’s family, said in a statement. “Had they done so, Lorna McMurrey would be alive today.” — KATIE JOHNSTON

Signs consumers are cutting back ahead of the holidays

Best Buy Co. posted stronger-than-expected profits for the fiscal third quarter but continues to struggle with sales declines as shoppers pull back more on buying gadgets in an uncertain economy. The nation’s largest consumer electronics chain also cut its annual sales outlook. Best Buy joins Kohl’s and Lowe’s, which also reported quarterly results on Tuesday that showed weakening consumer spending. Kohl’s posted a bigger-than-expected decline in quarterly sales, as customers spent less at its department stores amid still stubborn inflation. Lowe’s, the nation’s second-largest home improvement chain behind Home Depot, reported drops in both sales and profits. It cut its annual sales outlook as it reported a big customer pullback in do-it-yourself projects. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Vegas workers resoundingly approve new contract

Las Vegas hotel union workers voted overwhelmingly Monday to approve their contract agreement with casino giant Caesars Entertainment, signaling an end to lengthy labor disputes that had brought the threat of a historic strike to the Strip. The Culinary Workers Union announced on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that 99 percent of the vote favored the new five-year deal. The union is expected to also approve its proposed contracts with Wynn Resorts and MGM Resorts International, the Strip’s largest employer, later this week. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Abercrombie’s remake continues to catch customers

Abercrombie & Fitch boosted its forecast on the back of stronger-than-expected third-quarter sales as the retro brand’s comeback continues to resonate with teenagers and young millennials celebrating the fashion of the early 2000s. The company now sees 2024 net sales rising 12 percent to 14 percent, compared with about 10 percent. In the third quarter, it saw comparable sales rise 16 percent, ahead of an estimated 10.3 percent. Shares are up 216 percent year to date, compared with 2 percent for the S&P Small Cap 600 Index, marking a retail transformation of a company that lost favor with teens a decade ago but managed to reinvent itself and become cool again. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

IRS postpones new rules on cash payment apps

Users of Venmo, Cash App, and other payment apps will get a tax reprieve this year. The IRS announced Tuesday it will delay implementing new reporting requirements that were to take effect for the upcoming tax filing season. Originally, app users who made $600 or more selling goods and services would have been required to report those transactions to the IRS, a new threshold required by the American Rescue Plan passed in March 2021. Instead, payment apps and online marketplaces will send out separate tax forms — called 1099-K documents — for taxpayers who receive over $20,000 and make over 200 transactions selling goods or services. For 2024, the basic reporting threshold will be increased from $600 to $5,000, the IRS said. IRS officials say one reason for the delay is taxpayer confusion over what sorts of transactions are reportable. For instance, peer-to-peer transactions, like selling a couch or car, sending rent to a roommate, and buying concert tickets would not be reportable, whereas other purchases would apply. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Ford scales back plan for EV battery plant

Ford is reducing capacity and hiring plans at a battery plant it’s building in Michigan because it sees weaker demand for electric vehicles. The automaker said Tuesday that it’s resuming construction of the Marshall factory that was paused two months ago, but it will now produce enough batteries to power about 230,000 EVs a year, down from a previous plan of 400,000. Employment at the plant, due to open in 2026, will now be 1,700, according to a statement. It originally planned to hire 2,500 workers when it was announced in February. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Home sales hit a 13-year low in October

Sales of previously occupied US homes slumped in October to their slowest pace in more than 13 years as surging mortgage rates and rising prices kept many prospective homebuyers on the sidelines. Existing home sales fell 4.1 percent last month from September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.79 million, the National Association of Realtors said Tuesday. That’s weaker than the 3.90 million sales pace economists were expecting, according to FactSet. The last time sales slumped this hard was in August 2010, when the housing market was in recovery from a severe crash. Despite the decline in sales, home prices keep climbing compared with this time last year. The national median sales price rose 3.4 percent from October last year to $391,800. — ASSOCIATED PRESS