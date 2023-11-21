Tech Power Players 2024 nomination form

Tech Power Players 50 is a list of the most influential — and interesting — people on the Massachusetts technology scene.



The list is meant to convey the honorees’ impact on technology and business, with an emphasis on recent accomplishments. It highlights leaders from all sectors — cleantech, robotics, media, artificial intelligence, and more — who are active in the region's tech community and are engaged with local issues, including efforts to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion.



Looking to 2024, we want to hear from our audience and business partners — who do you think should make it on the list? Let us know below.



We'll be accepting nominations through January 31, 2024, and the list will be announced in the spring. For general questions, please contact innovation@globe.com. To advertise in the issue or sponsor the program, please contact advertisinginquiry@globe.com.