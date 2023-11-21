Recipe: Crispy, melty, crunchy, creamy turkey Reubens are the perfect end to Feast Day

4. As soon as the second set of sandwiches is cooked, halve all the sandwiches.

The best thing about Thanksgiving is the turkey sandwich possibilities. Just when you think hunger will never, ever return, there you are on Thursday night hankering for a snack. Slap a few turkey slices between bread, add cranberry sauce or stuffing, and your snack is ready. But wait, there's so much more if you turn it into a turkey Reuben. Rye bread and Swiss cheese are bookends for sauerkraut, Russian dressing, and those extra turkey slices still waiting for inspiration. These sandwiches are substantial. Swiss goes on the top and bottom of the sandwiches to keep the bread from turning soggy. When they're layered, the bread is buttered and they go into a skillet. This is just a blueprint. Improvise to suit tastes in the crowd with more (or less) of everything. Crispy, melty, crunchy, creamy turkey Reubens are the perfect end to Feast Day.

Serves 4

RUSSIAN DRESSING

½ cup mayonnaise 2 tablespoons ketchup 1 tablespoon drained bottled white horseradish, or more to taste 1 teaspoon lemon juice, or more to taste ½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1. In a bowl, combine the mayonnaise, ketchup, horseradish, lemon juice, and Worcestershire sauce. Whisk until smooth.

2. Taste for seasoning, and add more lemon juice or horseradish, if you like.

SANDWICHES

8 slices rye or pumpernickel bread 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature 8 slices Swiss cheese (about 6 ounces total), or more to taste 4 large slices cooked turkey, or more to taste 1 cup drained bottled sauerkraut (about 6 ounces)

1. Set the oven at 300 degrees. Have on hand a rimmed baking sheet. You will assemble and cook 2 sandwiches at a time and keep them warm in the oven while you assemble the remaining 2 sandwiches.

2. Spread 4 slices of bread with 1/2 tablespoon butter each. In a nonstick or cast-iron skillet over medium-low heat, arrange 2 slices, buttered side down. Top each with 1 slice Swiss cheese, spread each with Russian dressing, and add 1 slice of turkey. Spread each with 1/4 cup sauerkraut. Place another slice of Swiss cheese on top. Cover each with a slice of bread, buttered side up.

3. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes, or until the bread is crispy and golden. With a wide metal spatula, press down on the sandwiches and turn them over. Press down gently again. Cook for 3 to 4 minutes more, or until the undersides are golden and the cheese is melted at the edges. Transfer to the baking sheet; keep warm while you make and cook the remaining sandwiches in the same way.