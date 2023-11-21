Recipe: Loaded with carrots, apples, nuts, and spices, Morning Glory muffins are divine

7. Let the muffins sit in the pan until they are cool enough to handle. Transfer to a wire rack; serve warm.

6. Bake the muffins for 20 to 30 minutes (the smaller muffins will take less time), or until they are firm to the touch and a skewer inserted into the center of several muffins is clean when withdrawn.

5. Pour the apple mixture over the flour mixture. Stir with the rubber spatula until they are blended. Divide the mixture among the paper liners (10 tulip liners or 12 pleated liners). Tap the pan once hard on the counter to settle any air pockets.

4. In another bowl, whisk the eggs and brown sugar. Stir in the vanilla, oil, milk, carrot, and apple.

2. In a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, whisk the all-purpose and whole-wheat flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice.

Morning Glory muffins originated in a Nantucket cafe of the same name in 1978. Owner Pam McKinstry put together something that resembled carrot cake batter and baked them in muffin cups. They became very popular. Besides shredded carrots, the batter was mixed with apples, chopped nuts, raisins, pineapple, and sweetened coconut. This version omits the pineapple (they're great without it) and coconut, which is stale pretty much everywhere you buy it, but if you insist, add half a cup. Everything is held together with a brown-sugar batter made with oil and gingerbread spices. If you have tulip cupcake liners, which come high above the top of the muffin pan so the batter rises nicely, you can make 10 large ones; with regular pleated muffin cups, you'll get 12. Morning Glory muffins are very flavorful and not the least bit dry. A little dab of butter on a warm muffin is divine.

Makes 10 large or 12 regular muffins

Morning Glory muffins originated in a Nantucket cafe of the same name in 1978. Owner Pam McKinstry put together something that resembled carrot cake batter and baked them in muffin cups. They became very popular. Besides shredded carrots, the batter was mixed with apples, chopped nuts, raisins, pineapple, and sweetened coconut. This version omits the pineapple (they're great without it) and coconut, which is stale pretty much everywhere you buy it, but if you insist, add half a cup. Everything is held together with a brown-sugar batter made with oil and gingerbread spices. If you have tulip cupcake liners, which come high above the top of the muffin pan so the batter rises nicely, you can make 10 large ones; with regular pleated muffin cups, you'll get 12. Morning Glory muffins are very flavorful and not the least bit dry. A little dab of butter on a warm muffin is divine.

1 cup all-purpose flour ½ cup whole-wheat flour 1½ teaspoons baking soda ¼ teaspoon baking powder ¼ teaspoon salt 1 teaspoon cinnamon ½ teaspoon nutmeg ¼ teaspoon allspice ½ cup golden or dark raisins ½ cup walnuts, chopped 2 eggs ½ cup packed light brown sugar 1 teaspoon vanilla extract ½ cup canola or vegetable oil ½ cup whole milk 1 medium carrot, grated 1 medium cooking apple ((Jonagold, Cortland, Braeburn, Rome Beauty, Granny Smith), peeled, seeded, and grated

1. Set the oven at 375 degrees. Line a standard muffin pan with 10 tulip paper liners or 12 pleated muffin liners.

2. In a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, whisk the all-purpose and whole-wheat flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice.

3. With a rubber spatula, stir in the raisins and walnuts.

4. In another bowl, whisk the eggs and brown sugar. Stir in the vanilla, oil, milk, carrot, and apple.

5. Pour the apple mixture over the flour mixture. Stir with the rubber spatula until they are blended. Divide the mixture among the paper liners (10 tulip liners or 12 pleated liners). Tap the pan once hard on the counter to settle any air pockets.

6. Bake the muffins for 20 to 30 minutes (the smaller muffins will take less time), or until they are firm to the touch and a skewer inserted into the center of several muffins is clean when withdrawn.