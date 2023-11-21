Recipe: Making gravy is quick and it uses all those flavorful cooking juices in the roasting pan

4. Stir the cornstarch or other thickener so the mixture is smooth. Pour the thickener into the saucepan and whisk constantly until it returns to a boil. If using Wondra, sprinkle it in, whisking constantly. Simmer for 2 minutes. This makes a thin gravy. If you want a thicker gravy, mix 2 more teaspoons of starch with 1 tablespoon cold water and whisk it in (you'll need to simmer again for 2 minutes).

While the turkey rests, use the juices in the roasting pan, along with more turkey or chicken stock, to make this gravy. You also need something to thicken the juices: cornstarch, potato starch, arrowroot, or a flour that dissolves instantly, such as Wondra Quick Mixing Flour. You need to mix the starches with cold water, but you can add Wondra directly to the liquid without dissolving it first. Have everything ready by the burner; gravy is quick to make.

Serves 8

Juices from the turkey roasting pan 2 cups hot tap water 3 cups turkey or chicken stock ½ cup white or red wine, sherry, port, vermouth, or extra chicken stock Salt and pepper, to taste 3 tablespoons cornstarch, potato starch, or arrowroot, mixed with 4 tablespoons cold water or 3 tablespoons Wondra flour

1. Lift the turkey from the roasting pan, transfer to a large platter, cover with a foil blanket, and let it rest. Set a strainer in a saucepan.

2. Stir the hot tap water into the roasting pan to loosen any sediment that sticks to the bottom. Tip the roasting pan juices into the strainer.

3. Add white or red wine, sherry, port, vermouth, or extra chicken stock to the saucepan. Bring to a boil. Simmer, skimming the fat that rises to the surface, for 5 minutes, or until the mixture thickens slightly. Taste for seasoning and add more salt and pepper, if you like.

4. Stir the cornstarch or other thickener so the mixture is smooth. Pour the thickener into the saucepan and whisk constantly until it returns to a boil. If using Wondra, sprinkle it in, whisking constantly. Simmer for 2 minutes. This makes a thin gravy. If you want a thicker gravy, mix 2 more teaspoons of starch with 1 tablespoon cold water and whisk it in (you'll need to simmer again for 2 minutes).