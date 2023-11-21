Recipe: Top a next-day casserole of leftover turkey, rice, and veggies with cornbread crumbs

6. Bake the casserole for 15 minutes. Sprinkle the cornbread crumbs on top. Continue baking for 15 minutes, or until the cornbread is golden brown and the sauce is bubbling at the edges. (Total baking time is 30 minutes.)

By the second or third day after Thanksgiving, most of the good leftovers have already been gobbled up. What generally remains is yet more turkey and some vegetables. Combine the two with carbs and cheese in a homey, hearty casserole. This one requires fairly little effort for the cooks who might be burned out after the madness of the holiday. You need a pot of rice and a cheese sauce, then mix in peas, butternut squash, Brussels sprouts, or whatever you have, along with the turkey. Cut everything into bite-sized pieces. Bake the casserole partly before adding cornbread crumbs and popping it back into the oven. You've got enough for your family and the guests, before everyone hits the road.

Serves 8

RICE

2 ⅔ cups water 1 teaspoon salt 1½ cups long-grain white rice

1. In a heavy-based saucepan, combine the water, salt, and rice. Bring to a boil, lower the heat, and cover the pan. Simmer for 18 minutes, or until the rice is tender and has absorbed the water; you’ll see steam holes on the surface of the rice.

2. Remove the rice from the heat. Leave the cover on. Let the rice sit for 10 minutes. Fluff with a fork.

CASSEROLE

¼ cup (1/2 stick) butter 1 small onion, chopped 2 stalks celery, chopped 1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage ¼ cup flour 2 cups turkey or chicken stock 1 cup milk or half and half 8 ounces cheddar, shredded 4 cups cooked vegetables (butternut squash, green beans, broccoli, peas, Brussels sprouts), cut into 1-inch pieces 2 cups diced cooked turkey 2 cups crumbled cornbread

1. Set the oven at 425 degrees. Have on hand a 9-by-13-inch baking dish.

2. In a large flameproof casserole or Dutch oven over medium-high heat, melt the butter. Add the onion and celery, and cook, stirring often, for 5 minutes, or until they soften.

3. Lower the heat to medium. Add the sage and flour. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add the stock and milk or half and half. Bring the mixture to a boil, stirring constantly.

4. Add the cheese and whisk until it melts completely. Remove from the heat.

5. In a large bowl, combine the rice, vegetables, and turkey. Pour the cheese sauce into the bowl and stir until combined. Transfer the mixture to the baking dish.