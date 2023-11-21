Reshape your cookie game this holiday season

A holiday cookie cutter from the Rutland, Vt., company Ann Clark Cookie Cutters. Ann Clark

It’s time to take stock of your assortment of cookie cutters as the holidays draw near. If you opt to add to the collection, Ann Clark Cookie Cutters in Rutland, Vt., the largest cookie cutter manufacturer in the country, offers fun and novel shapes. The family business is run by Ben Clark, Ann’s son. The website offers close to 500 designs (all stainless steel) to choose from, including a myriad of animal shapes, state shapes, and transportation-themed shapes, including a motorcycle, vintage truck, and hot air balloon. Your little ones can eat mitten- or glass slipper-shaped treats. For the holidays, there are, of course, cutters for gingerbread men, Santa, and elves, and even ones to make champagne and wine bottle cookies. Clark studied art at the University of Maryland and was a painter for years. Inspired by her love of baking, she began producing cookie cutters in her garage in 1989. With her first pig-shaped form, she launched the company at a gift trade show. An apple, an angel, a dog bone, and a bell followed. If you’re skittish about your decorating skills, the website has resources to help. You’ll find tutorials, photos with ideas, videos, and links to online classes with top cookie artists — or “cookiers.” The cutters are $2.99 each and require hand washing and drying. Various shapes are available at Blackstone’s of Beacon Hill, 40 Charles St., Boston, 617-227-4646; Tags Hardware, Porter Square Shopping Center, 29 White St., Cambridge, 617-868-7711; Didrik’s, 77 Leonard St., Belmont, 617-354-5700, and 2284 Washington St., Newton, 617-467-4847; Kitchen Outfitters, 342 Great Road, Acton, 978-263-1955; or go to annclarkcookiecutters.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND