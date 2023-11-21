Twist Bakery honored as a top gluten-free cafe

When Kathryn Ernst and her husband, Phil, read the email from USA Today, they were joyous. It said that their Twist Bakery & Café was selected for third place in the publication’s 2023 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards highlighting gluten-free bakeries around the country. An expert panel first chose the top 20 in the country and a nationwide readers’ poll then selected the 10 best winners. “There was definitely a “what?” and a little jump for joy,” says Kathryn Ernst. “We gave each other a big hug as we were so thrilled to see our team’s hard work had paid off.” Ernst’s years of food allergies compelled her to create her own wheat-free flour blends. After years of trial and error and finally replicating the taste and texture of traditional pastries, she wanted to share her gluten-free versions with others struggling with allergies. She opened Twist in Millis in 2011, followed by a Burlington location in 2020. The cafes also have a savory menu of gluten and nut-free dishes — from pancakes to paninis, empanadas, quesadillas, and an assortment of sandwiches. Ernst is accustomed to receiving honors — in 2018, the USA Today 10Best Choice Awards ranked Twist number one in the country. Over the past few years, the popularity of gluten-free foods has led to a surge of bakeries opening — so winning third place now is even more impressive. “The achievement reinforces our commitment to quality ingredients and innovation in the world of baking.” 30 Milliston Road, Millis, 508-376-1163, and 62 Second Ave., Burlington, 781-825-8416.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND