123-year-old jewelry store in Brockton is closing

“Romm Diamonds is the most trusted and oldest family jeweler in the Boston MetroSouth area,” the post said. “Several generations of families have trusted us to supply them with the finest diamonds, jewelry, and care for their most precious heirlooms.”

On Nov. 6, the store announced it was holding a “going-out-of-business sale” and would close after selling its remaining inventory.

After 123 years, Romm Diamonds, a family-owned jewelry store in Brockton, is shutting its doors.

The store owners, Gladys and Alex Rysman, decided that at 81 the time had come to retire and “do what retired people do.”

“Birthdays keep coming,” Gladys said. “Once you get into your 80s and look down the road, all you see are people getting sick or having broken bones. So before we got into that, we thought we would simplify life.”

Alex’s grandfather opened the story in 1900 and passed it down to his son. But Alex, a sociologist, did not intend to take over until more than 40 years ago, when he spent a year working with his father at the store to spend more time with him and never left.

Gladys was a teacher before joining the business about 20 years ago, she said. She and Alex have been married for 56 years and have three children and six grandchildren.

“But the children are all on their own path,” Gladys said. “So there’s no next generation in our family to take over.”

She said closing the store is “bittersweet” but they have loved seeing longtime customers who have come in to say goodbye.

“People that we ourselves helped as young people, getting engaged and graduating school, now bring their families back in for a gift,” Gladys said. “It’s really been very touching.”

The couple plans to spend time traveling, including trips to Italy and Chicago to visit their daughters, and volunteering.

Alex said there’s no set timeline for when the store will close for good.

“My wife is a lovely lady,” he said. “But I don’t think she wants 40 rings.”













