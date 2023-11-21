President Biden to celebrate Thanksgiving, continue birthday festivities with coconut cake on Nantucket

President Joe Biden celebrated his 81st birthday on Monday and plans to continue the festivities on Nantucket this week.

Biden will travel to the island and spend Thanksgiving there with his family as he does every year, the Associated Press reported. The Bidens are expected to arrive on Air Force One on Tuesday evening and will be staying at a compound owned by billionaire David Rubenstein, according to the Nantucket Current.

Biden will mark his birthday on Nantucket with coconut cake, which has become another family tradition, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday.