Discovery of fetus remains in South Boston linked to unrelated homicide, court records show

Since the remains of two boys and two girls were found in unit No. 3 at 838 East Broadway on Nov. 17 and 18 last year, investigators have sought to exhume a body, obtain a DNA swab, and evaluate the competency of a potential suspect, according to records filed in Suffolk Superior Court.

As part of the investigation, officials unwittingly discovered information related to an unrelated homicide, records show.

Court records related to the discovery of the remains of four infants in a freezer in a South Boston condominium a year ago reveal that a death investigation is complex and ongoing, a potential suspect has been identified, and the remains have led to evidence in an “unrelated homicide” that has already gone to trial.

Authorities so far have not publicly disclosed any information about the identities of the infants or their families, and no arrests have been reported as part of the death investigation.

In court documents seeking to impound records related to a search warrant conducted at the red brick, nine-unit building at the corner of N Street, prosecutors wrote they are hopeful the death investigation will be completed by March 14.

“The investigation has led to post-trial discovery in an unrelated homicide trial,” Suffolk Assistant District Attorney John C. Verner wrote in a court motion seeking to extend an impoundment order from Nov. 18 to March 18.

No other details or mention of the unrelated homicide or potential suspect were included in the documents.

A spokesperson for Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office said Tuesday evening that he could not comment on the case.

The investigation also has included “a lengthy medical analysis into the cause of death” and an evaluation of the competence of “a potential suspect,” Verner wrote.

Investigators have also sought two search warrants, one for an exhumation and another for a DNA swab that has been contested, records show.

It was necessary to impound Boston police Detective David Chaves’s affidavit in support of a search warrant because the document contained “sensitive and detailed information” and could jeopardize the ongoing investigation, Verner wrote.

Judge John Wall on Nov. 14 ordered the documents remain impounded until further order of the court.

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her @talanez.